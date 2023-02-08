The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jim McMahon: There’s ‘a lot of frustrated fans’ after Bears season

McMahon doesn’t watch a lot of football anymore. But he knows that the Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Jim McMahon: There’s ‘a lot of frustrated fans’ after Bears season
IMG_9457.jpg

Former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon smiles while on radio row Wednesday in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Jim McMahon doesn’t watch a lot of football anymore. But he knows that the Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL.

“That’s not good for the city,” the former quarterback said Wednesday. “I know Chicago is a big Bear town. I know there’s a lot of frustrated fans out there. …

“I think the whole city’s a lot happier when the Bears are doing well. They suffer when they don’t do well.”

As for quarterback Justin Fields, consider McMahon one of the few people associated with the NFL who doesn’t have an opinion.

“I didn’t watch any of [the season],” he said. “I haven’t seen him play.

Really?

“I don’t watch [football],” he said. “I like playing it. I don’t care to watch it.”

For the second straight year, McMahon was pushed around radio row in a wheelchair. It was for the same malady — McMahon had right ankle surgery 15 months ago, and an infection necessitated two more surgeries.

“It’s a little bit better, but it’s taking way too long,” he said. “I’m not used to being this laid up.”

McMahon is able to walk, and to travel, but admitted that “it’s a pain, getting through the airports on a crutch.”

McMahon was promoting his own cannabis line, Revenant, and a Friday charity golf tournament benefiting the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund. Former Bears coach Mike Ditka is an emeritus member of the fund’s board of directors.

It will be a chance for McMahon, who lives in the Phoenix area, to show off his city to out-of-towners. Chicago’s never too far from his mind, though.

“I still love the city,” he said. “I just don’t like the weather.”

Mahomes on ankle

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to sound optimistic about recovering from his right high ankle sprain.

“It’s going to be definitely better, more mobile — [I’ll] be able to move around a little bit better for sure,” he said. “And then we’ll see on game day how close to 100 percent I can be.”

Head coach Andy Reid said “he can really do just about everything” with the ankle, which he injured in the second round of the AFC playoffs.

Anti-Combine

At the NFLPA’s annual news conference, executive director DeMaurice Smith called for the end of the Scouting Combine.

Smith said the combine requires players to “waive your medical rights” while being examined by team doctors whose goal is to “decrease your draft value.”

Smith said he would support the union putting on regional pro days instead. That doesn’t seem likely any time soon.

Hamlin honored

Just five weeks after he collapsed during a game and almost died, Bills safety Damar Hamlin received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. He was honored for his help in raising $9 million through his foundation; fans donated in the days after he went into cardiac arrest.

Hamlin spoke briefly when he accepted the award inside the Phoenix Convention Center, saying that “giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93
Is this the year Devin Hester makes the Hall of Fame?
The Chiefs are the nightmare that won’t go away for the Bears
Former Bears TE Greg Olsen gets the last word at the Super Bowl
Super Bowl Fun-day approaching fast
Michael Vick: Bears need to build around QB Justin Fields
The Latest
Andrew J. McKenna Sr.
Obituaries
Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93
Andrew McKenna, seemingly inexhaustible, served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox, the University of Notre Dame and more.
By Mitch Dudek
 
FILE - Bob Iger speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. The Walt Disney Co. says it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Iger. The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment giant’s global workforce and were announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) ORG XMIT: LA350
Business
Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Bob Iger’s ‘transformation’ of entertainment giant
The cuts make up about 3% of Disney’s 220,000-person global workforce and come as the company beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts.
By ALEX VEIGA | AP Business Writer
 
Kahleah Copper is the only member of the Sky’s starting five under contract for the 2023 season.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Team USA camp provides outlet for Sky star Kahleah Copper after week of ‘emotional’ free-agency news
This camp is Copper’s fourth in the last two years
By Annie Costabile
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Chicago
Man’s body pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport
The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a call about a body floating in the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Whitney Young’s Damajay Richardson (25) shoots the ball against Curie’s Jeremy Harrington Jr. (24).
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 