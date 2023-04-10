Bears signing punter Ryan Anderson

The Bears are signing Ryan Anderson, the punter tweeted on Monday.

Anderson will give the Bears depth behind second-year player Trenton Gill, whom they drafted in the seventh round last year. He received generally favorably reviews for his performance and work ethic. Special teams coordinator said in November that Gill, who averaged 46 yards per punt, was the kind of person he’d want marrying his daughter.

The 27-year-old has never punted in an NFL game, though he spent part of the 2019 offseason with the Giants. The Rutgers grad went undrafted in 2018 and played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football. He also participated in a Patriots rookie camp.

The Bears figure to go into offseason activities with two punters.

“Extremely fortunate to still be playing this game!” Anderson Tweeted alongside a photo of him signing his contract. “Beyond grateful to the Bears Organization for giving me the opportunity to continue living out my dream!”