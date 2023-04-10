The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears signing punter Ryan Anderson

The Bears are signing Ryan Anderson, the punter himself tweeted on Monday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears signing punter Ryan Anderson
Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson kicks in 2017.

Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson kicks in 2017.

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Bears are signing Ryan Anderson, the punter tweeted on Monday.

Anderson will give the Bears depth behind second-year player Trenton Gill, whom they drafted in the seventh round last year. He received generally favorably reviews for his performance and work ethic. Special teams coordinator said in November that Gill, who averaged 46 yards per punt, was the kind of person he’d want marrying his daughter.

The 27-year-old has never punted in an NFL game, though he spent part of the 2019 offseason with the Giants. The Rutgers grad went undrafted in 2018 and played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football. He also participated in a Patriots rookie camp.

The Bears figure to go into offseason activities with two punters.

“Extremely fortunate to still be playing this game!” Anderson Tweeted alongside a photo of him signing his contract. “Beyond grateful to the Bears Organization for giving me the opportunity to continue living out my dream!”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Not Jet, but expected: Vegas odds assume QB Rodgers moves east
Three positions the Bears could eye if they draft outside the lines
Bears sign DE Rasheem Green, a 2018 3rd-round pick
Jalen Carter presents an intriguing puzzle for the Bears
Bears might play game in Germany this season
Jarrett Payton searching for strangers who assisted ill son: ‘Would (love) to personally thank them’
The Latest
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR to close southbound LSD for 6 days, other major thoroughfares
City officials released details about rolling road closures and traffic patterns leading up the July 1-2 race — the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that is set to close. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
By David Struett
 
AP22361611974418.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago’s ShotSpotter deal, funeral service details for two city firefighters and more in your news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
shotspotter_021917_03_67080206.jpg
City Hall
ShotSpotter, firm behind Chicago police gunshot-detection tool, changes its name
The rebrand comes months after the city extended the company’s contract for a second time. Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has vowed to end the deal.
By Tom Schuba
 
With more than&nbsp;5,000 unfilled teaching positions&nbsp;statewide, it is critical that we focus on teacher retention and systemic changes to support our educators and students, writes Anajah Roberts, executive director, Teach For America Greater Chicago-Northwest Indiana.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois can do more to solve the teacher shortage problem
With more than 5,000 open teaching positions statewide, it is critical that we focus on teacher retention and systemic changes to support our educators and students.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Police tape at a crime scene
Crime
Suspect shot during an attempted burglary in Lincoln Square
The suspect was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in fair condition, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 