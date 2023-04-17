Bears bring back WR Dante Pettis

The Bears are bringing back receiver Dante Pettis. They signed him to a one-year deal Monday, the first day of voluntary workouts at Halas Hall.

Pettis had 19 catches for 245 yards — the latter was the third-most among a woeful Bears receiving corps — and two runs for 37 yards. His three receiving touchdowns trailed only tight end Cole Kmet.

Pettis became the team’s primary punt returner after Velus Jones’ early-season struggles; he returned 18 kicks for 163 yards. His longest return was for 27 yards.

Pettis will fight for a job on the back end of the Bears’ receiver unit. They traded for Panthers receiver DJ Moore and anticipate Darnell Mooney to return from a grisly ankle injury. The team hopes Chase Claypool will improve with an offseason under team control. Equanimeous St. Brown re-signed on a one-year deal, and Jones, in his second season, remains an option. The Bears figure to keep five or six receivers on their gameday roster.

Phase 1 of the Bears’ offseason workouts, which began Monday, lasts two weeks and is limited to meetings, rehab and strength and conditioning.

