The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears bring back WR Dante Pettis

They signed him to a one-year deal Monday, the first day of voluntary workouts at Halas Hall.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears bring back WR Dante Pettis
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots

Bears receiver Dante Pettis is tackled by the Patriots in October.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Bears are bringing back receiver Dante Pettis. They signed him to a one-year deal Monday, the first day of voluntary workouts at Halas Hall.

Pettis had 19 catches for 245 yards — the latter was the third-most among a woeful Bears receiving corps — and two runs for 37 yards. His three receiving touchdowns trailed only tight end Cole Kmet.

Pettis became the team’s primary punt returner after Velus Jones’ early-season struggles; he returned 18 kicks for 163 yards. His longest return was for 27 yards.

Pettis will fight for a job on the back end of the Bears’ receiver unit. They traded for Panthers receiver DJ Moore and anticipate Darnell Mooney to return from a grisly ankle injury. The team hopes Chase Claypool will improve with an offseason under team control. Equanimeous St. Brown re-signed on a one-year deal, and Jones, in his second season, remains an option. The Bears figure to keep five or six receivers on their gameday roster.

Phase 1 of the Bears’ offseason workouts, which began Monday, lasts two weeks and is limited to meetings, rehab and strength and conditioning.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to swing a big stick in the second round of draft
NFL, players union approve new QB helmet designed to help reduce concussions
Dear Arlington Heights: For cities with NFL stadiums, it’s always something
YouTube TV announces pricing plans for 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket
Bears signing punter Ryan Anderson
Not Jet, but expected: Vegas odds assume QB Rodgers moves east
The Latest
merlin_104356070.jpg
Weather
Snow showers reported across Chicago area early Monday, reducing visibility and causing slick conditions
Temperatures were expected to rise steadily during the week, with 70s by Thursday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sunni Powell, owner of Powell’s Barbershop in the Englewood neighborhood, stands inside his new barber shop, Saturday, April 15, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Business
In Englewood, Powell’s Barbershop marks new chapter years after fatal shooting struck business
The remodeled barbershop on Chicago’s South Side is part of a collective of entrepreneurs taking a new approach to building their businesses.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass at night in Cook County. Provided photo
Sports
Giant largemouth bass at night in Cook County
Scott Oglanian caught a giant largemouth bass, his PB, at night last week in Cook County.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby: My fiance was sober 21 years, but a security camera just caught him smoking weed
After seeing him lighting up a blunt in secret, his nervous bride-to-be considers calling off the wedding.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Lady A&nbsp;
Music
Lady A finds the joy again after bandmate heals from alcohol addiction
Charles Kelley puts his pain into music as country trio gets back on the road.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 