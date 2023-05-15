Bears add Eddie George, Randy Shannon to offseason coaching staff

The Bears are adding two big names to their coaching staff for the offseason.

Former all-pro running back Eddie George will be with the team for the next two weeks, and former University of Miami head coach Randy Shannon will coach throughout Organized Team Activities. Both additions are part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

George, 49, has been the head coach at Tennessee State since 2021. He had an exceptional playing career at Ohio State and in the NFL, mainly for the Oilers/Titans, and made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1997 through 2000.

Shannon, 57, has been in coaching more than three decades and currently is the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida State. The Bears said he’ll be coaching throughout OTAs, which begin May 22.

Shannon is from the Miami area and played at the university before a brief career with the Cowboys. He began with the Hurricanes as a graduate assistant in 1991 and was their head coach from 2007 through ’10. He also has coached at Florida, TCU, Arkansas and for the Miami Dolphins.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said it’s a “unique opportunity” for the two college coaches and he is “confident that these coaches will be great assets” to the staff and players.

The Bears will practice three times that week, three times the next week and four times June 5-8.

