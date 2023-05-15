Bears sign first-round pick Darnell Wright, two other rookies

The Bears signed first-round draft pick Darnell Wright, third-round pick Zacch Pickens and fourth-round pick Tyler Scott to rookie contracts Monday.

The 6-5, 333-pound Wright, an offensive tackle from Tennessee who was the 10th overall pick, is presumed to be a Week 1 starter at right tackle. With rookie contracts on a salary scale, Wright signed a four-year contract worth approximately $22.6 million as the No. 10 pick. The Bears hold a fifth-year option on that deal.

Pickens, a 6-4, 300-pound defensive tackle from South Carolina (No. 64 overall), will compete for rotation snaps if not the start at defensive tackle. Scott, a 5-11, 185-pound wide receiver from Cincinnati, adds a speed element (4.32 in the 40 at Cincinnati’s pro day) that likely will get him an opportunity to compete for snaps on offense.

The Bears have signed seven of their 10 draft picks. They previously signed Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (fifth round), Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith (fifth round), Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell (seventh round) and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.

The three unsigned draft picks are Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (second round), Miami (Fla.) cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (second round) and Texas running back Roschon Johnson (fourth round).

With the rookie wage scale, signing draft picks isn’t as complicated as it used to be, but it’s not always perfunctory. Last year, second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon didn’t sign until June 26. And second-round safety Jaquan Brisker missed the annual rookie introductory week because of a contract issue before signing on July 25 — two days before the first training camp practice.

