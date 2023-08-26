Bears offense inconsistent in Justin Fields’ final preseason action

Justin Fields’ day — and preseason — is over.

The Bears quarterback played one quarter plus one play of Saturday’s exhibition finale against the Bills at Soldier Field, completing 2-of-6 passes for 51 yards and scrambling three times for 16 yards.

He left after the first play of the second quarter, a third-and-10 screen pass to running back D’Onta Foreman for 11 yards and a first down. Fields was popped in the chest by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver after he threw the pass did not seem bothered.

He was quickly replaced by rookie Tyson Bagent and went to the sideline, where he cheered the next play, a completion to tight end Cole Kmet that was eventually wiped out by a flag. Fields put in an earpiece so he could listen to the plays called into Bagent’s helmet by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Bagent went 1-for-3 for three yards and the Bears were forced to kick a field goal.

Fields seemed fine after he left the game; he was not examined by any member of the Bears training staff.

The Bears went three-and-out in their first two drives, totaling two yards. The first drive featured a drop by running back Khalil Herbert and a near-interception on a throw toward DJ Moore.

Fields started the Bears’ third drive with an 13-yard scramble in which, rather than slide, he allowed himself to be tripped by up safety Taylor Rapp. He found Moore over the middle ont he next play; the receiver slipped two tackles and turned a gain of 15 yards or so into a 40-yard play. Doug Kramer, the Bears’ third-string center, was hurt on the play and replaced by Dieter Eiselen.

D’Onta Foreman ran for nine yards and then two more before Fields threw incomplete and was tackled around the ankles for no gain, setting up the third-down screen.