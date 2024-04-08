The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 8, 2024

Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth's record for career home runs as he hits No. 715 off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., April 8, 1974.
On the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run, his closest friends remember his legacy
Aaron broke the most sacred record in all of sports at 9:07 p.m. ET, driving a 1-0 fastball over the outstretched glove of Bill Buckner, landing in Atlanta reliever Tom House’s glove in the bullpen.
