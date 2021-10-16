Zach LaVine taking advantage of having a Ball-er as a running mate

It was nice for Zach LaVine to try and play the role of guy just chilling back here in the shadows, but there’s no doubt whose team this still was.

As the preseason finale showed, LaVine finished the win over Memphis with 31 points and didn’t break much of a sweat on that side of the ball.

Call it the Lonzo Ball factor.

Or maybe it’s the lessons LaVine learned as an Olympian this past summer.

It’s likely both.

What matters to LaVine is he has the most weapons around him since he joined the Bulls, and weapons that are in place to not only pick up some of the scoring slack, but make his life as a scorer even easier.

“I feel good with it,’’ LaVine said, discussing the idea of Ball operating the offense and LaVine being able to play off the ball more. “Glad to get off the ball and let other guys operate and get into those lanes, play in transition. I did it just this past year, this past summer in the Olympics, learned to play off the ball there, so it’s a blessing to have all these weapons, go-to guys that can be No. 1 options on a team.

“You get them the ball and get out the way … I’ll be here when you need me.’’

Oh, they’ll need him, make no mistake about that.

What LaVine is hoping they won’t need is him carrying the night, with a feast or famine offensive approach weighing heavily on his shoulders. LaVine isn’t shy about playing hero ball, but what has it really translated into?

Seven NBA seasons on the resume, and not one playoff appearance.

In changing the look of the lineup from the start of last season, not only is LaVine finally feeling like he has scoring peers next to him, but the unselfishness being displayed in an unbeaten preseason (4-0) will carry into the regular season.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys out here playing for each other, trying to figure each other out that are extremely unselfish and will do anything to win,’’ LaVine said. “Will sacrifice and try and figure it out with this process.’’

That “process’’ continued moving forward on Saturday, as the team announced that both Stanley Johnson and Troy Baxter Jr. were waived.

Johnson was needed for frontcourt depth initially, but the growth of Javonte Green the last six weeks, as well as Alize Johnson having a stellar camp, made Stanley Johnson a bit redundant.

The front office entered the fall camp knowing they would be a smaller team height-wise, and playing small will have to be the way of life on most nights.

That’s why Ball has emerged as maybe one of the more important players on the roster. He’s not only made LaVine’s life easier on offense, but he’s been a complete disruptor on the defensive end.

“I’ve been playing against him the last four years, so I knew he was a great defender,’’ LaVine said of Ball. “Active, guards multiple positions, and we have a lot of guys that can do that.’’

Then factor in Ball’s IQ on both ends of the floor? He’s really what the Bulls have been missing since this rebuild was initiated.

“He breaks up a lot of plays,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of Ball’s impact. “He’s very active. Because he can see things before they happen, he’s got a real good read and feel for the game, especially in transition.

“Obviously when he does that and the ball is in his hands, that’s where I think he’s special because he’s such a good passer and he’s got such good speed in the open floor.’’