Bulls and Zach LaVine get the best of Nets and Prof. Durant

It was the type of summer school that Zach LaVine could really embrace.

All-NBA everything Kevin Durant playing professor, and the Bulls guard making sure not to miss a minute of class.

Those that know LaVine well have insisted that he returned from the Summer Olympics with Team USA a different player with a new mentality, and on Monday, LaVine credited Durant as a big reason why.

“I tried to shoot with [Durant] every day,’’ LaVine said of his experience. “But he didn’t miss one workout, one routine. Every day he got in the gym, he had the same workout after practice. He came early to the gym. His work ethic is second to none. I just tried to attach to that.’’

He did more than stay attached to it, as the student beat the teacher in their first meeting post-Olympics.

Thanks to a return to a physicality on the defensive end of the floor and outscoring the Nets 42-17 in the final stanza, the Bulls pulled off one of their more impressive wins of the season, ending Brooklyn’s five-game winning streak 118-95 at the United Center.

Sure, Durant had his usual dominant showing, scoring 38 points with 14 rebounds, but thanks to LaVine’s 24-point, zero-turnover performance, as well as 28 from DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls improved to 7-3 in ending their own two-game losing streak.

“We just got better and better as that second half went on,’’ Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “Everybody defensively gave great effort.’’

Some more good news to come out of the latest Bulls performance?

They finally understood starting and finishing a game with urgency.

After digging huge holes in the first half of the last three games, the Bulls came out against the Nets seemingly on a mission. Well, a four-minute mission.

A Lonzo Ball three-pointer with 7:49 left in the opening stanza put the Bulls up eight points quickly. The problem was the early-round flurry gassed out, as Brooklyn reeled the Bulls back in. But there was another gear and run, with the Bulls ending the first up eight.

That back and forth set a tempo that would carry the first three quarters until the Bulls unleashed chaos in the fourth.

As for the LaVine-Durant relationship that was built in the Tokyo Olympics, the guard said he now has further understanding on why Durant could go down as one of the best players of this generation.

“We all looked to him for leadership out there,’’ LaVine said. “Obviously, we made the right decision with that. KD did a little more with his work ethic and showing how hard he plays every day. He didn’t sit out any drills. He didn’t sit out any practices. For the best player to do that, you just have to fall in line.’’

Then mix that work ethic with his ability to be the best pure scorer in the game at 6-foot-10?

No wonder he was a handful for the home team.

“It’s different because he’s like nobody else,’’ LaVine said of Durant’s scoring touch. “Defense doesn’t really affect him. And that’s the thing that even talking [earlier Monday], we’re going to play some really good defense on him. And he’s going to shoot some shots over double-teams or contested hands that he really doesn’t see. It’s just his special ability to negate the defense and not let it affect him.’’

Donovan, who coached Durant his first season as the coach in Oklahoma City, expected that.

“I’ve always said this about Kevin — I’ve never seen him go into a gym and take a shot that wasn’t a serious shot,’’ Donovan said. “When he steps across the lines there’s no messing around. He goes in there and works on things he’s going to do in the game.’’