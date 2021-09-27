Coby White and Patrick Williams remain sidelined as Bulls prepare for training camp

It won’t be the ideal start of fall camp on Tuesday.

Not when two of the key younger players on the roster are in street clothes rather than practice jerseys.

But that’s the situation the Bulls find themselves with Patrick Williams dealing with a severely sprained left ankle and Coby White still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Not that fall injury issues are anything new for the Bulls — no matter the regime.

The coronavirus sidelined several players last fall, Wendell Carter Jr. was slowed in the 2019-20 camp with a tailbone contusion, and then of course who could forget classics like Lauri Markkanen’s elbow, Bobby Portis’ punch, and Derrick Rose suffering an orbital fracture thanks to Taj Gibson’s elbow?

So the idea of being short-handed in yet another start to a fall camp should be very familiar territory.

What hurts this time, however, is how important this camp was expected to be for both Williams and White.

Williams was inked in as the starting power forward for an already thin frontcourt, and was also looking to have a first taste of some normalcy since he was selected out of Florida State No. 4 overall back in the 2020 draft.

Because of the league trying to maneuver through the pandemic, Williams had no offseason camps with the vets last summer, no Summer League, and had to work out on his own. That was changing this offseason for the 20-year old, as he was on the Select Team that helped get Team USA ready for the Summer Olympics, had a solid showing in the Las Vegas Summer League, and was beginning to prepare for camp with individual workouts when the ankle injury occurred.

And while Williams is expected to be back early on into the regular season, it’s valuable missed reps with a roster that has undergone a major facelift since last year.

Then there’s White, who is on track to be back in November.

Not that the Bulls lack depth in the backcourt, with Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso added, but White was being counted on to come in and establish a much-needed scoring presence off the bench. Now he’ll have to find his way back into a rotation that already has some regular-season games under its belt.

The good news for the healthy bodies that will begin practice on Tuesday is while the Bulls have some new faces, the faces are a bit weathered.

DeMar DeRozan is 32, and both Ball and Caruso have time with the Lakers on the resume, which can age anyone.

That’s why this group feels like while there could be some growing pains in camp and in the early part of the season as bodies heal, the high expectations that came with all the roster moves were warranted.

“I don’t want to put any limitations on it,’’ Ball said this offseason, when asked about expectations. “I think the sky is the limit. I think we have a lot of different pieces. We just gotta take it one game at a time, one day at a time. Mold as a unit and go from there.

“I don’t want to put any boundaries. I just want to go there and play, have fun and win games.’’

A mentality that DeRozan was also embracing.

“If everybody is on the same page and mentality, and wants to win, it don’t matter about a fit because it’s all going to come together how it needs to come together to make it work,’’ DeRozan said. “Because at the end of the day, the common denominator is winning. So if you have that mentality going into it, everything will be figured out how it needs to be figured out in a process.’’