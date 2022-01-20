Veteran DeMar DeRozan shooting undermanned Bulls to winning basketball

The 24 shot attempts in Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers wasn’t out of the ordinary for DeMar DeRozan.

The Bulls veteran has hit that mark in six games this season.

What would have been out of character from the “Maestro of the mid-range?’’

If he felt the need to put up 35-plus shots.

“Six years ago I probably would have tried to shoot 40 times and thought that what was needed to get a win,’’ DeRozan said. “My mentality is different, understanding I need every one of those guys out there. I lean on them just as much as they lean on me. That’s the only way you can be successful in this league and win big is trusting your teammates. I find great pleasure in doing that.’’

Which is why DeRozan works so well with this group.

He always believes in Nikola Vucevic, even when the big man is struggling and doesn’t appear to believe in himself. He considers Lonzo Ball such a talent that he feels the Bulls have a “Big Four’’ with himself, Zach LaVine, Vucevic and Ball.

A “Big Four’’ that will be disjointed for a while, with the news on Thursday that Ball could be headed for arthroscopic surgery to repair a small tear in the meniscus that would sideline the point guard for four-to-six weeks. Expect a decision on a procedure path in the next few days.

That would leave either Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu as the starter in the backcourt with Ball down, and no one has sang the praises of Dosunmu earlier and louder than DeRozan.

That’s why the veteran was thrilled with Dosunmu’s last three performances as a starter. Two double-doubles, and then 18 points against the Cavs, including 3-for-4 from three-point range.

“His maturity. Amazing for him to be on a great team, a rookie the presence he brings you wouldn’t think he’s a rookie,’’ DeRozan said of Dosunmu. “You’ve got to be special to carry yourself in that type of way. It’s not an arrogant way, always holding himself accountable. That’s big for a young guy to do that. The confidence he has is amazing. You see he’s just always ready for the big moments.’’

Asking hundreds of questions along the way.

According to DeRozan, very few young players he’s been around have been as inquisitive as Dosunmu. And DeRozan is there for all of it. He’s there to not only try and teach this group how to play winning basketball with his words, but through his actions.

Which goes back to the shot attempts.

Playing on a very similar team record-wise as the 2020-21 Bulls last season, DeRozan had six games as the leader of the Spurs where he put up 23 or more shots. San Antonio went 4-2 in those games.

LaVine had 11 games last season as the leader of the Bulls in which he put up 25 or more shots, and the Bulls went 4-7 in those games.

LaVine has admittedly learned from DeRozan not only how to approach the fourth-quarter frenzy of a tight game, but just shot selection overall. Trusting in teammates over forcing shots. LaVine only has two games this season where he’s hit the 25 or more shot-attempt threshold, and the Bulls are 1-1 in those games.

Does he have better teammates than previous years? Not even close. But he’s also learned that trusting those teammates builds them up – whether LaVine is in uniform or in street clothes.

The Bulls are 3-2 without LaVine this season and were 5-9 without him last year.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they won’t have LaVine (left knee) for at least the next three games, including a huge game in Milwaukee on Friday. That doesn’t diminish the excitement for the showdown.

“Defending champs,’’ DeRozan said. “I’m looking forward to it. Those games you look forward to.’’