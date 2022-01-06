 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan among top NBA All-Star Game vote-getters

DeRozan leads the fan tally for Eastern Conference guards in results released by the NBA on Thursday with 1,487,598 votes. Zach LaVine is fourth with 776,043 votes.

By Gene Farris
NBA fans have made the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan a sixth man of sorts.

DeRozan leads the fan tally for Eastern Conference guards in results released by the NBA on Thursday with 1,487,598 votes. Zach LaVine is fourth with 776,043 votes.

Stephen Curry of the Warriors and the Nets’ Kevin Durant are the overall leaders in the Western and Eastern conferences, respectively. Only Curry, Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have more votes than DeRozan.

DeRozan has emerged as a team leader for the Bulls, and acquired the nickname “King of the Fourth” for his consecutive game-winning buzzer-beaters against the Pacers and Wizards.

The league will release the next All-Star fan voting update on Jan. 13. Fan voting at NBA.com closes on Jan. 22.

The All-Star Game will be Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

  1. Kevin Durant (BKN) — 2,360,435
  2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) — 2,145,835
  3. Joel Embiid (PHI) — 1,236,060
  4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) — 643,970
  5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) — 522,513
  6. Jarrett Allen (CLE) — 168,019
  7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) — 141,693
  8. Miles Bridges (CHA) — 122,554
  9. LaMarcus Aldridge (BKN) — 111,318
  10. Nikola Vucevic (BULLS) — 92,936

Backcourt

  1. DeMar DeRozan (BULLS) — 1,487,598
  2. James Harden (BKN) — 892,065
  3. Trae Young (ATL) — 862,878
  4. Zach LaVine (BULLS) — 776,043
  5. LaMelo Ball (CHA) — 422,247
  6. Kyrie Irving (BKN) — 267,929
  7. Derrick Rose (NYK) — 232,501
  8. Tyler Herro (MIA) — 122,224
  9. Darius Garland (CLE) — 119,399
  10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) — 108,529

Western Conference

Frontcourt

  1. LeBron James (LAL) — 2,018,725
  2. Nikola Jokic (DEN) — 1,649,809
  3. Paul George (LAC) — 1,072,591
  4. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) — 933,355
  5. Draymond Green (GSW) — 691,423
  6. Anthony Davis (LAL) — 592,281
  7. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) — 474,794
  8. Carmelo Anthony (LAL) — 319,128
  9. Rudy Gobert (UTA) — 218,819
  10. Deandre Ayton (PHX) — 177,115

Guards

  1. Stephen Curry (GSW) — 2,584,623
  2. Luka Doncic (DAL) — 787,690
  3. Ja Morant (MEM) — 669,033
  4. Klay Thompson (GSW) — 367,743
  5. Devin Booker (PHX) — 338,526
  6. Chris Paul (PHX) — 315,912
  7. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) — 217,546
  8. Damian Lillard (POR) — 211,352
  9. Russell Westbrook (LAL) — 210,065
  10. Anthony Edwards (MIN) — 128,863

