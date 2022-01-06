Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan among top NBA All-Star Game vote-getters

NBA fans have made the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan a sixth man of sorts.

DeRozan leads the fan tally for Eastern Conference guards in results released by the NBA on Thursday with 1,487,598 votes. Zach LaVine is fourth with 776,043 votes.

Stephen Curry of the Warriors and the Nets’ Kevin Durant are the overall leaders in the Western and Eastern conferences, respectively. Only Curry, Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have more votes than DeRozan.

DeRozan has emerged as a team leader for the Bulls, and acquired the nickname “King of the Fourth” for his consecutive game-winning buzzer-beaters against the Pacers and Wizards.

The league will release the next All-Star fan voting update on Jan. 13. Fan voting at NBA.com closes on Jan. 22.

The All-Star Game will be Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

Kevin Durant (BKN) — 2,360,435 Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) — 2,145,835 Joel Embiid (PHI) — 1,236,060 Jayson Tatum (BOS) — 643,970 Jimmy Butler (MIA) — 522,513 Jarrett Allen (CLE) — 168,019 Bam Adebayo (MIA) — 141,693 Miles Bridges (CHA) — 122,554 LaMarcus Aldridge (BKN) — 111,318 Nikola Vucevic (BULLS) — 92,936

Backcourt

DeMar DeRozan (BULLS) — 1,487,598 James Harden (BKN) — 892,065 Trae Young (ATL) — 862,878 Zach LaVine (BULLS) — 776,043 LaMelo Ball (CHA) — 422,247 Kyrie Irving (BKN) — 267,929 Derrick Rose (NYK) — 232,501 Tyler Herro (MIA) — 122,224 Darius Garland (CLE) — 119,399 Fred VanVleet (TOR) — 108,529

Western Conference

Frontcourt

LeBron James (LAL) — 2,018,725 Nikola Jokic (DEN) — 1,649,809 Paul George (LAC) — 1,072,591 Andrew Wiggins (GSW) — 933,355 Draymond Green (GSW) — 691,423 Anthony Davis (LAL) — 592,281 Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) — 474,794 Carmelo Anthony (LAL) — 319,128 Rudy Gobert (UTA) — 218,819 Deandre Ayton (PHX) — 177,115

Guards