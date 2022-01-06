Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan among top NBA All-Star Game vote-getters

NBA fans have made the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan a sixth man of sorts.
DeRozan leads the fan tally for Eastern Conference guards in results released by the NBA on Thursday with 1,487,598 votes. Zach LaVine is fourth with 776,043 votes.
Stephen Curry of the Warriors and the Nets’ Kevin Durant are the overall leaders in the Western and Eastern conferences, respectively. Only Curry, Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have more votes than DeRozan.
DeRozan has emerged as a team leader for the Bulls, and acquired the nickname “King of the Fourth” for his consecutive game-winning buzzer-beaters against the Pacers and Wizards.
The league will release the next All-Star fan voting update on Jan. 13. Fan voting at NBA.com closes on Jan. 22.
The All-Star Game will be Feb. 20 in Cleveland.
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
- Kevin Durant (BKN) — 2,360,435
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) — 2,145,835
- Joel Embiid (PHI) — 1,236,060
- Jayson Tatum (BOS) — 643,970
- Jimmy Butler (MIA) — 522,513
- Jarrett Allen (CLE) — 168,019
- Bam Adebayo (MIA) — 141,693
- Miles Bridges (CHA) — 122,554
- LaMarcus Aldridge (BKN) — 111,318
- Nikola Vucevic (BULLS) — 92,936
Backcourt
- DeMar DeRozan (BULLS) — 1,487,598
- James Harden (BKN) — 892,065
- Trae Young (ATL) — 862,878
- Zach LaVine (BULLS) — 776,043
- LaMelo Ball (CHA) — 422,247
- Kyrie Irving (BKN) — 267,929
- Derrick Rose (NYK) — 232,501
- Tyler Herro (MIA) — 122,224
- Darius Garland (CLE) — 119,399
- Fred VanVleet (TOR) — 108,529
Western Conference
Frontcourt
- LeBron James (LAL) — 2,018,725
- Nikola Jokic (DEN) — 1,649,809
- Paul George (LAC) — 1,072,591
- Andrew Wiggins (GSW) — 933,355
- Draymond Green (GSW) — 691,423
- Anthony Davis (LAL) — 592,281
- Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) — 474,794
- Carmelo Anthony (LAL) — 319,128
- Rudy Gobert (UTA) — 218,819
- Deandre Ayton (PHX) — 177,115
Guards
- Stephen Curry (GSW) — 2,584,623
- Luka Doncic (DAL) — 787,690
- Ja Morant (MEM) — 669,033
- Klay Thompson (GSW) — 367,743
- Devin Booker (PHX) — 338,526
- Chris Paul (PHX) — 315,912
- Donovan Mitchell (UTA) — 217,546
- Damian Lillard (POR) — 211,352
- Russell Westbrook (LAL) — 210,065
- Anthony Edwards (MIN) — 128,863