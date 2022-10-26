The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

The Andre Drummond effect is real, and the Bulls are experiencing it

Thanks to Drummond and the push he’s provided in practice on a daily basis, the rebounding numbers for the Bulls are up so far and seemingly have staying power.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE The Andre Drummond effect is real, and the Bulls are experiencing it
Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond comes from the school of “It ain’t bragging if it’s the truth.’’

The Bulls veteran big man dropped some truths on Wednesday.

Discussing the overall improvement his new team has made in the rebounding department so far this season, Drummond said, “You have the best rebounder of the past century on your team, I take rebounding seriously. And I know that’s something this team lacked. Going after every rebound is something I bring to this team. And I think it’s showing.’’

Oh, it’s showing.

The Bulls are coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which they often came up small on most nights. Even with Nikola Vucevic averaging 11 rebounds a game last year, he watched his team finish 28th in the league with 42.3 boards per contest.

Only Philadelphia and Houston were worse.

Enter Drummond thanks to free agency, and so far the returns have been almost instant. Sure, it’s only been a handful of games, but the Bulls were currently up to 15th in the league, grabbing 44.8 rebounds per game.

Of course Drummond is doing his part, ripping down 8.5 per game in an average of just 15.3 minutes of work. His per 36 minutes, however, plays out to 20.1 rebounds per game.

But there’s also a Drummond effect.

The guy that has to battle with Drummond almost every day in practice is also seeing his rebounding numbers tick up. Through the first four games, Vucevic was averaging 13 rebounds per game, including a 23-rebound game in the Monday win over Boston.

“I played against him a lot over the years,’’ Vucevic said of the way the two push each other. “It’s great competition when you go against a guy who has been playing so long and has been an All-Star. It makes you better.

“I think through camp and all our practices, we’ve had good battles when we’re scrimmaged and done different drills. It has helped both of us. He’s definitely a load down there on the boards. I use my quickness. He definitely has a big size advantage, even over more. It makes me have to work extra hard to keep him off.’’

It also helps that Drummond feels like he should be a starter, and practices that way.

Last season, the biggest push Vucevic was getting during intrasquad showdowns came from Tony Bradley, and eventually Tristan Thompson later in the year.

Drummond is a four-time league rebounding leader and a two-time All-Star. That means no coasting for Vucevic.

“I think that’s what makes this team very good,’’ Drummond said. “We both know we’re very good players and that brings the next level out of us. With our second unit, it’s pretty much a starting lineup.’’

Billy Ball

Coach Billy Donovan has been speaking to Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) on a daily basis since he returned to Chicago and started rehabbing at the Advocate Center, but offered up no clear timetable for a possible return.

Ball had the surgery a month ago, and at the time was given a window of four-to-six weeks before being re-evaluated. According to Donovan, however, there was nothing told to him just yet.

“I have not heard anything as of yet with that,’’ Donovan said. “He’s doing good. He feels like he is progressing, he’s pretty optimistic and positive about everything. I think the biggest thing is through the surgery, the incision healing to continue to progress him, and I just don’t know how far along he is in that process.’’

Donovan did say that Ball was expected to stay in town for the re-evaluation.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan might have stumbled onto a ‘Bench Mob’ sequel
Bulls bench takes a mob mentality in coming back to beat Celtics
Bulls coach Billy Donovan looking to protect guard Alex Caruso from himself
Best duo in the East is back at the UC on Monday, and Bulls are green with envy
Zach LaVine returns in Bulls’ home-opening loss to Cavs
More confusion than clarity on plan for Zach LaVine moving forward
The Latest
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
News
Woman shot, killed in Chatham
A 25-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the head and leg in Chatham.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
Regardless of a life-affirming win Monday, Quinn was never going to be on the Bears’ next good team. The fourth-round draft pick might be.
By Patrick Finley
 
Urban Prep Academies graduating seniors sit while waiting for the ceremony to start during Urban Prep Academies’ College Signing Day at Daley Plaza in the Loop on May 19, 2022, where graduating high school students announced which colleges they are going to attend.
Education
Chicago Public Schools to take over celebrated Chicago all-boys charter school
The two Urban Prep campuses will stay open for students, but CPS took the charter away from its leaders, citing a litany of issues.
By Sarah Karp
 
Daniel Boone Elementary in West Rogers Park, which enrolls about 800 students, will be called Mosaic School of Fine Arts from now on. The Chicago Board of Education unanimously approved the change at its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Education
West Rogers Park school drops its slaveowner namesake
The school becomes the third — and second named after a slaveowner — to change its name since a Chicago Sun-Times review in late 2020 found 30 CPS schools are named after slaveholders.
By Nader Issa
 
Chicago Police Department headquarters.
City Hall
Civic Federation demands more transparency in CPD spending
But Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back strongly after Civic Federation President Laurence Msall said it is “very difficult to track how much is going into policing” or where the nearly $100 million increase in the department’s $1.87 billion budget is going.
By Fran Spielman
 