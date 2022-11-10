The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Bulls unveil new City Edition uniforms

The team will wear the uniforms for the first time during the Nov. 18 game against the Orlando Magic at the United Center.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Ayo Dosunmu models the Bulls’ new City Edition uniforms.

The Bulls unveiled this season’s version of their City Edition uniforms on Thursday. The team will wear the uniforms for the first time during the Nov. 18 game against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. The first 10,000 fans will receive an Ayo Dosunmu City Edition t-shirt.

The 2022-23 season marks the sixth season of the Nike NBA City Edition uniform collection.

This year’s design used the first white jersey since the first City Edition collection in 2016. Some of this season’s design features include rust-colored “Y” symbols with two sets of five lines (representing the number of players from each team on the court) and a light gray “Y” pattern printed throughout the uniform.

The rust color on the uniform reflects the color of the bridges in downtown Chicago.

In addition to next week’s game, the uniform will be worn Dec. 10 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, Jan. 13 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Feb. 24 vs. the Brooklyn Nets, March 3 vs. the Phoenix Suns and April 9 vs. the Detroit Pistons – the team’s final home game of the 2022-23 regular season. The jerseys are available for purchase at the Bulls team store at the United Center and the Bulls website.

