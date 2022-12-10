Zach LaVine knee-management schedule about to be tested with Bulls

Billy Donovan has held his share of odd jobs, including a short stint on Wall Street as a stock broker.

One area he never dabbled in, however? The medical field.

The Bulls coach wasn’t about to start on Saturday.

The schedule again condenses the next few weeks for the Bulls, which included two upcoming back-to-backs, starting against the Mavericks and then facing the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday.

Back-to-backs have been Zach LaVine’s kryptonite when it comes to the load management with his left knee, so of course Donovan was asked about an upcoming playing schedule for the two-time All-Star.

“I say this respectfully, I am not involved in this,’’ Donovan said. “I’m communicating, but I have no medical background to give any sense of advice.’’

Of the four games LaVine has sat out this season to rest the knee, three of them were the first game in a back-to-back. The fact that he did play against Dallas was a good sign that he might be a go against the Hawks, but the team won’t likely know that until game day.

Where it gets a bit trickier is next week, when there’s a back-to-back with Miami and Atlanta, but also four games in six nights.

“A lot of this will depend on how he feels coming out of this game, the flight, Sunday morning … Certainly it’s on the table for him to play,’’ Donovan said of this first back-to-back obstacle. “I think as I mentioned, he wants to play. That’s always his mentality. We’ll get feedback from him, the medical guys, and then go from there.’’

LaVine’s decision could also be based on how well he’s been playing the last week.

He’s been searching for a rhythm to his game, and seems to finally have found one, averaging just under 30 points a game over his last three contests, and then putting on a show in the first quarter against Dallas, scoring a game-high 11 points in that opening stanza.

Donovan was seeing LaVine not only continuing to find his way in the new-look offense, but also gaining more confidence in the knee.

“I think for Zach before I got here, there was so much on his plate because he was the sole creator,’’ Donovan said. “Bailing us out on late-shot situations, the ball was kind of always in his hands. It was an abnormal offseason for him, and then even coming into training camp, he was trying to get his legs under him. I wouldn’t say we’re asking him to play differently, we want him to be who he is, but I think everybody in here knows we’ve got to take more three-point shots. He’s the one guy that can change that. But there’s also the one thing where you just don’t want to tell a guy, ‘Shoot, shoot, shoot.’

“The one thing about Zach is he has a good heart about doing what’s right for the team, and if guys are open he’s going to pass the ball.’’

Minute man

Alex Caruso has seen his minutes obviously increase since becoming a regular starter after the embarrassing loss in Phoenix, but the coaching staff was still keeping an eye on just how much the hard-nosed guard plays, doing their best to protect him from himself.

That was again on display on Saturday, with Caruso dealing with a lower back bruise that he suffered in the first quarter, keeping him sidelined the rest of the game.

“We’re trying to get him off [the floor] a little bit earlier and be conscientious of his minutes and what it looks like at the end of the game,’’ Donovan said. “But I think he’s done a nice job with that [starting] group.’’

