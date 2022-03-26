The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Don’t forget ‘Vooch,’ says Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic and his coach

While most of the first half of the season was filled with inconsistency by Vucevic, he’s been a better shooter the last month. Now it’s up to his teammates to search him out so he can make life easier for them.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
 March 26, 2022 08:31 PM
SHARE Don’t forget ‘Vooch,’ says Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic and his coach
Vooch3.jpg

CLEVELAND – Nikola Vucevic wasn’t demanding more shots.

That’s not how the Bulls big man is wired.

What he would like to see is more touches. An opportunity to show his teammates that when the ball goes through him he has the ability to make their lives on the court easier.

Maybe he’s finally starting to be heard.

“To me it’s not the fact of get me the ball to shoot it,’’ Vucevic said on Saturday. “One thing about me, which I think is one of my best qualities, is I make the game easier for everybody. Lot of times like the way DeMar [DeRozan] and Zach [LaVine] are guarded, getting doubled, getting blitzed, all that, the defense focuses so much on them that I can always be an outlet and make plays out of it.’’

So why has that seemingly gotten lost at times?

Even in the embarrassing defeat in New Orleans, Vucevic was 7-for-11 that game, and 2-for-3 from three. The fact that he wasn’t searched out more was not only being discussed during that game, but in the film study on Friday, leading into the game with the Cavaliers.

“As a big man you are dependent on others,’’ Vucevic said. “I’m outside quite a bit, so I think for guards it’s not always something they’re aware of because with a big man they are just taught that we’re inside. Guards are taught to look for a big inside. I think 80% of them are inside. Few of them are shooting and able to step outside, so it’s just an adjustment for everybody. Definitely something we keep talking about.’’

Getting Vucevic involved early like they did against Cleveland was a good sign.

All Vucevic did in that opening quarter was go 4-for-6 from the field for a game-high 10 points.

“I think there’s times we need to move it better,’’ coach Billy Donovan admitted of his offense. “There’s times I think we need to find Vooch in those situations because he’s such a good connector from one side of the floor to the other. I think we miss opportunities to do that. It’s something we certainly talked about and we’ve got to be better at.’’

For those that haven’t been paying attention or simply opted to write Vucevic off because of his inconsistent first half, throughout March he’s been one of the few bright spots, shooting 39% from three – his best month of the year – and also entering the night with five of his last 10 games with a shooting percentage of 59% or better.

Yet, there have been too many moments where his touches have dwindled, especially in crunch-time. Donovan wants to see an end to that.

“They definitely miss him, no question,’’ Donovan said. “He’s a high-level IQ player and he knows the ones he needs to take and the ones he needs to get off of. It’s more in the heat of the moment, the awareness of making these quick decisions [for our guards].’’

 

Lunch money

 

Tristan Thompson saw his wallet get a bit lighter, as the NBA announced that the veteran big man was fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward the officials late in the loss to the Pelicans.

Thompson drew two technical fouls when the officiating crew opted to review a play late, and then after they tried booting him he dropped the magic word on all three several times.

Thompson had to be escorted off the court and into the locker room, which didn’t help the optics of the incident.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Polling Place: Would you bet on the Bulls to make it past the first round of the playoffs?
Bulls’ downward spiral could lead to an entirely different offseason
Bulls’ toughness under the microscope after latest loss
Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu no longer sneaking up on teams, and it shows
At Miami Open, NBA star Jimmy Butler is in the coffee drink business
With 10 regular-season games left, Bulls have to reverse ugly trends
The Latest
Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner goes way back with teammate Nick Madrigal. File photo.
Cubs
Why sharing Wrigley Field with Nick Madrigal would mean ‘a lot’ to Cubs’ Nico Hoerner
As the spring has progressed, the Cubs’ middle infield picture has become clearer.
By Maddie Lee
March 26, 2022 08:09 PM
Blackhawks_Golden_Knights_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks collapse in third period, lose to desperate Golden Knights
A feel-good West Coast trip for the Hawks ended on a sour note in a 5-4 overtime loss, providing another reminder that rebuilding is the wisest decision.
By Ben Pope
March 26, 2022 06:23 PM
Iowa State v Miami
College Sports
NCAA Tournament: Miami’s Charlie Moore is on the move again. Next stop, New Orleans?
An Elite Eight matchup with mighty Kansas for a spot in the Final Four? Who would’ve believed it?
By Steve Greenberg
March 26, 2022 06:19 PM
A 15-year-old girl was shot March 26, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Teen girl, 15, shot in Portage Park
The teen girl was was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 26, 2022 06:17 PM
Drew Smyly made his first Cubs spring training start against the Padres on Saturday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly makes first start of short spring training vs. Padres
Left-hander Drew Smyly threw two scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 2-2 tie at Peoria Stadium.
By Maddie Lee
March 26, 2022 06:07 PM