The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters NBA coronavirus health and safety protocols

The move makes it doubtful he’ll play in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
   
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine likely will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Bucks after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bulls have spent much of the regular season dealing with adversity.

Whether it was injuries, players entering the health and safety protocols like it was a turnstile, or even a very memorable flagrant-2 that derailed the year more than the Bulls were willing to admit, it’s seemingly been one thing after another.

The gut punches didn’t stop coming on Tuesday.

Just before the afternoon practice ended and the Bulls headed up to Milwaukee, the team announced that All-Star Zach LaVine had entered the health and safety protocols for the coronavirus, putting his availability for Game 5 highly in doubt.

It was the second time this season LaVine was in the protocol, and the third time in the last year.

