The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Ex-Bull Joakim Noah wins basketball game at Roland Garros

The retired center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

By  Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
   
SHARE Ex-Bull Joakim Noah wins basketball game at Roland Garros
Retired Bulls center Joakim Noah, shown at last year’s Fashion Week in Paris, won an exhibition two-on-two basketball matchup at Roland Garros. Noah’s father, Yannick, won the French Open there in 1983.

Retired Bulls center Joakim Noah, shown at last year’s Fashion Week in Paris, won an exhibition two-on-two basketball matchup at Roland Garros. Noah’s father, Yannick, won the French Open there in 1983.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

PARIS — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros.

The former Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night.

Noah and Williams won in three “sets” — the first two were to six points, the final set to three points.

“I’d never played basketball here, for sure,” Noah said after the game, part of the lead-up events for Thursday’s game between the Bulls and Pistons in Paris. “I’ve hit some tennis balls a few times on this court. It’s a really special place.”

Noah’s father, Yannick Noah, was the French Open men’s champion in 1983. Joakim Noah was born in 1985, won two NCAA titles at Florida and was a two-time All-Star in a career that spanned 13 seasons — mostly with the Bulls.

For the record, Joakim Noah says he’s not exactly good at tennis. But it was a special moment to be on the clay where his father once reigned.

“Every time I see the pictures and the videos I know it’s it’s a part of my history,” Noah said. “And I’m really proud of it. I know how hard it was and how much sacrifice went into being able to play at this level and to have that special moment of winning.”

The game, a promotional event for Wilson Sporting Goods, was 2-on-2 on half a tennis court, using the baselines and sidelines as out-of-bounds.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls will take cautious approach with guard Lonzo Ball — ready or not
Fun time should be over in Paris, as Bulls prepare for last push
Time off has been blessing in disguise for Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Vucevic has French connection as Bulls prepare for NBA Paris Game
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball optimistic for a return this season, but he’s also realistic
Nikola Vucevic matches career high with 43 points to send Bulls on to Paris with victory
The Latest
Morgan_Street_development.png
Business
New York-based firm submits three-tower plan for Fulton Market
The project, which could bring in 1,500 new residences, is part of a continued push by developers into sites west of downtown, despite signs of caution the market.
By David Roeder
 
Customers browse at Marengo Guns in 2021. The far northwest suburban gun store is one of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban.&nbsp;
Politics
Gun lobby, stores file federal challenge to assault weapons ban, arguing it violates ‘right to keep and bear common arms’
The Illinois State Rifle Association lawsuit appears to be the first in federal court to challenge Illinois’ new weapons ban, but it is part of a burgeoning legal effort aimed at undoing the new law. Other lawsuits have been filed in state court.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
A new bike lane along West 119th Street and South Green Street in the West Pullman neighborhood is seen in this photo, Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they are upgrading and building 100 miles of bike lanes across the city with the help of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Works capital plan.
City Hall
City wants to use cameras to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes, loading zones
Nearly 20 years after a CTA experiment with bus surveillance cameras failed miserably, Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to try it again and then some in a designated downtown area.
By Fran Spielman
 
Amazon.jpeg
Business
For second time in two months, Amazon warehouse in Waukegan cited for safety-related violations
Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they reviewed on-site injury logs and discovered that Amazon warehouse workers “experienced high rates of musculoskeletal disorders.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
President Biden has nominated two to be judges in the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago.
Washington
Biden picks Jeffrey Cummings, LaShonda Hunt for Chicago-based U.S. District Court spots
“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” the White House said.
By Lynn Sweet
 