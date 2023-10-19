The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls coach Billy Donovan preparing for a test right out of the gate

The Bulls have four back-to-backs in the first 14 regular-season games, and three of them come against teams with championship aspirations. That’s why Donovan has been running a scrimmage-heavy camp.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Billy Donovan

Bulls coach Billy Donovan took note of the start of the regular season as soon as the schedule was announced, and knows his players can’t ease into things.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

It’s not exactly a soft landing into the 2023-24 NBA campaign.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan took note of that as soon as the regular-season schedule was announced.

Not only are there four back-to-backs scheduled through the first 14 games, but as Donovan pointed out on Thursday, location is everything.

The back half of the first three back-to-backs are all on the road – Detroit, Denver, Milwaukee – and the one home game is against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

That’s one up-and-comer, the defending NBA champs, the favorite to win the Eastern Conference this season, and then the East champs from last season.

“We can’t just try and ease into things,’’ Donovan said, with the preseason schedule now over.

That’s why he’s made it a point since the beginning of training camp to try and get in as many five-on-five scrimmages as possible.

“Our back-to-backs are really challenging and really tough with what we’ve got to do, and it starts early,’’ Donovan said. “I think the one thing I wanted to do when we started training camp, and I thought it was important, was to play a lot of five-on-five.

“I think our conditioning is very good, but I also think our guys have not played a lot of five-on-five – the veteran guys. And I think that takes a little bit of time.’’

The Bulls tip off the regular season at the United Center next Wednesday against Oklahoma State, so that will give Donovan and his players that extra scrimmage time he’s been pushing on them.

Jumpman, jumpman

It’s not like Julian Phillips and his vertical leap have come as a surprise.

The former Tennessee standout had the best vertical jump at the scouting combine at 43 inches, as well as the best standing vertical at 35 inches.

The rookie is not shy about making that known either, especially when asked if there’s anyone on the current roster that can jump with him.

“Out-dunks me, nah, nobody … nobody,’’ Phillips said with a laugh. “There’s jokes here and there, but I think I’m jumping the highest right now.’’

Good to go

Alex Caruso was back in the rotation against the Timberwolves, after missing Tuesday’s preseason game with Toronto (ankle). According to Donovan, Caruso could have played against the Raptors if it was a regular-season game, but they just wanted to play it cautiously.

