Bulls stay the course with no first-rounder, but night wasn’t all quiet

It wasn’t the type of splashy organizational decision that warranted the NBA commissioner to take the podium Thursday.

After all, Adam Silver isn’t in the practice of announcing, “With no picks in the first round, the Chicago Bulls instead select continuity.’’

But on a night in which the Bulls arrived at yet another crossroads, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley opted to stand pat through the first round before making a trade with the Wizards and selecting Tennessee wing Julian Phillips in the second round (35th pick).

Phillips doesn’t solve the outside-shooting issue — only hitting 24% from three-point range last season — but is another weapon off the bench that brings athleticism and defense.

Another piece in the mix, but far from the piece.

The quiet night wasn’t a real surprise, especially after they kept the roster intact at the February trade deadline, despite underachieving at the time. Karnisovas himself then came out in the postseason news conference and praised the direction this team was headed.

“That’s been thrown around all this season . . . ‘Blow up, rebuild’ . . . It’s not on our minds,’’ Karnisovas said then. “I think the moment we changed our minds in the 2021 season to kind of focus on winning and try to build a sustainable program here, I think that’s what we’re focused right now on.

“How we can help this group and how we can improve from this year, and that’s what our offseason goal is going to look like. We’re going to consider everything and how we can compete with the top teams.’’

Obviously, “considering everything’’ didn’t entail trading two-time All-Star Zach LaVine or veteran scorer DeMar DeRozan for a package that included a high draft pick.

A source indicated that both players were discussed with multiple organizations, but it was more about due diligence rather than serious talks.

Like they did at the deadline, Karnisovas & Co. put a high value on both LaVine and DeRozan, and it was widely thought that the asking price was somewhat overinflated.

Gamesmanship for the free-agent frenzy in July or next February’s trade deadline? Maybe. Or the bigger concern: This front office over-evaluates its own assets.

That all remains to be seen.

What was apparent on draft night was that the Bulls couldn’t maneuver their way into the first round.

Instead, they watched the Magic complete the Nikola Vucevic trade in 2021 by drafting Michigan’s Jett Howard with the 11th pick.

So the final tally for that trade: The Bulls received Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and Howard.

And the Magic weren’t the only franchise coming out of the draft lottery feeling like they improved.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, with the first overall pick, San Antonio selected 7-3 unicorn Victor Wembanyama.

The French import is widely considered to be the best prospect since LeBron James.

Charlotte then grabbed forward Brandon Miller, leaving Portland a solid consolation prize in guard Scoot Henderson. The Thompson twins — Amen and Ausar — then made NBA history becoming the first brothers selected in the top five of the same draft.

There were rumors leading up to the draft that the Bulls could try to parlay LaVine into a package that would get them the No. 2 or No. 3 pick, but a source said that was never a reality for Charlotte and Portland.

The draft wasn’t the only NBA news of the day, either. Like the Bulls the last few seasons, the Wizards were trapped in NBA mediocrity. Unlike the Bulls, however, they did something about it, sending Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis out in trades, and then flipping Chris Paul for Jordan Poole.

While they didn’t get back the draft assets some thought they should, the Wizards did clear the books for the pending new collective bargaining agreement that will change the landscape.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are either choosing to run it back, or they are really good at playing the long game.

The Sun-Times reported that they were in discussions with Vucevic on a three-year extension, so the hope was to get that done sooner rather than later. Karnisovas will then turn his attention to the free-agent market, where the trade activity is expected to again pick up.