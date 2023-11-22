The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Bulls guard Zach LaVine sits out against Thunder with sprained right foot

LaVine said he wasn’t concerned about how his decision to sit out Wednesday would be perceived.

By  Annie Costabile
   
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bulls guard Zach LaVine missed his first game of the season Wednesday against the Thunder with a sprained right foot.

LaVine told the media before the game that he has been dealing with what he described as a mid-foot sprain since the Bulls’ 102-97 victory Saturday against the Heat. He said it wasn’t a specific play that caused to the injury.

He averaged 13 points and 5.5 assists in the Bulls’ two-game series against the Heat.

‘‘I cut my tape off at halftime because it was bugging me to play through it,’’ LaVine said. ‘‘Felt the same way the next game. Two [games] in a row the same thing. You don’t want to get to that third [game].”

Wednesday was the first game of a four-game road trip for the Bulls. They head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Friday before visiting the Nets on Sunday and the Celtics on Tuesday. Coach Billy Donovan said before the game that LaVine would be monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Amid trade rumors and the scrutiny attached to them, LaVine said he wasn’t concerned about how his decision to sit out Wednesday would be perceived.

‘‘I don’t like sitting out of basketball,’’ LaVine said. ‘‘I missed enough basketball in my career. I try to play through everything. I could care less if it’s looked at or not.’’

