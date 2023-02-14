The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Game-worn Michael Jordan playoff shoes are up for auction

Jordan’s signed black Nike Air Jordan 8s from Game 4 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals are available.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Michael Jordan’s game-worn shoes from Game 4 of the the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals are up for auction.

PWCC

Looking for some new Jordans? This pair will be a bit pricey, despite being 30 years old.

Michael Jordan’s signed black Nike Air Jordan 8s from Game 4 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals are on the auction block. According to a press release from auction house PWCC, Jordan wore the shoes on May 31, 1993, in a 105-95 win over the New York Knicks. Jordan led all scorers with 54 points that night at Chicago Stadium.

The Bulls won the series and went on to win the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns for the franchise’s first three-peat.

“Jordan played a monster game in these shoes that Chicago desperately needed to keep their three-peat hopes alive,” Nick Cepero, Manager of Memorabilia at PWCC Marketplace, said in a statement. “It’s rare to find a game-worn and autographed pair of Jordan’s shoes, especially from a game as big as this one.”

These size 13 Jordan 8s feature the number “23” embroidered in white and red on the lace guards. Jordan’s signature is struck in silver marker on the outside of both sneakers. Letters of authenticity from PSA, Beckett, and SIA are included with the shoes, as well as an SIA photo match.

Jordan’s signed shoes are open for bidding until Feb. 16.

