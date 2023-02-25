The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Patrick Beverley’s debut with the Bulls was eye-opening in many ways

There have been questions surrounding the leadership in the Bulls locker room going back to 2017, and while Beverley might solve that short-term, it’s an indication of just how flawed this roster is.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Patrick Beverley’s debut with the Bulls was eye-opening in many ways
Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley made his Bulls debut on Friday, but more importantly, gave the roster a voice it has been missing since 2017.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

DeMar DeRozan wasn’t about to hide his appreciation for his newest teammate.

After burying the Brooklyn Nets under the United Center floor on Friday, DeRozan was discussing the Patrick Beverley effect, and what the point guard’s presence already meant to this Bulls team in just one game.

“When you’ve got a guy like Pat Beverley on the team, the intensity that he comes [with], the first second he came in the energy he brings, you’ve got to follow that,’’ DeRozan said. “He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that type of mentality, you’ve got to follow behind that and I think you saw that.’’

The entire arena did, as the Bulls put together their most one-sided beatdown of the season, hammering the visiting team by 44 points and earning total praise for what Beverley did playing in front of his hometown crowd by DeRozan.

At the same time, an indictment that should have caught the eyes and ears of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and the rest of his front office.

Zach LaVine has been a Bull for six seasons, has two All-Star appearances, and joined the max contract club over the summer.

DeRozan has become the face of the franchise in less than two seasons, but isn’t exactly known for his defensive voice and communication on that side of the ball.

Center Nikola Vucevic is also a two-time All-Star, but like DeRozan, leads through action more than words.

Yet, Beverley walks off the street without a team, and within two practices and a shootaround becomes the de facto leader in one game?

Another indication of just how flawed the “continuity’’ plan was by this front office, and the very reason this roster needs major changes this offseason, no matter how the final 22 regular-season games play out.

Whether it’s been all the blown leads, the lack of energy on far too many nights, or the inconsistency from game-to-game, leadership has been a question with this roster going back to last season, and to be more precise, going back to 2017, when they traded Jimmy Butler away.

And while sources have indicated that this current group has had its share of players-only meetings throughout this 2022-23 campaign, more often than not it’s resembled a group of choir boys wrist-slapping someone for singing off key.

As reported by the Sun-Times, as well as several other media outlets, the one meeting that did get contentious was the Dec. 18 loss in Minnesota, when several players were tired of LaVine’s lack of consistency on defense and called him out on it at halftime.

But even then, it wasn’t a call-out by name as much as a “you know who you are.’’ 

Just look around the Eastern Conference, especially at the top. Boston has a Marcus Smart, Milwaukee has a Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, and Philadelphia has a Joel Embiid. It’s no coincidence that the Cavaliers have made a huge jump after adding veteran Donovan Mitchell.

All players with different leadership styles, but unquestionably leaders. An even better package when it’s leadership and talent.

What the Bulls front office can hope for is Beverley’s presence – even if it is short-term – leaves a lasting impression in the locker room.

Regardless, one of the top priorities when this season does come to an end is moving off of “continuity’’ and more towards a voice that demands accountability.

Until then, it’s now Beverley’s job to lead. And as DeRozan admitted, everyone else has “got to follow.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Patrick Beverley shines on defense in Bulls debut
Back to the drawing board for Bulls rookie Dalen Terry and playing time
Clock is ticking on Bulls’ playoff push with only 23 games left
Bulls guard Patrick Beverley makes himself at home in new surroundings
Winning counts in the NBA, just not as much as a bunch of other stuff
Bulls officially rule out a return for guard Lonzo Ball this season
The Latest
If flavoring water helps you drink enough fluids, it can be a good choice.
Taste
Are flavor-enhancers a a good way to increase your water intake?
Their good taste can make it enjoyable to drink enough water. But are they healthy?
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Andrew Vaughn (25) in Arizona last year. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pair of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’
Vaughn entering third major league season, first with first base job all his
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lyons’ Jackson Niego (5) controls the ball through Curie’s defense.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from the regional finals of the IHSA state playoffs.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
Kane flew from San Jose back to Chicago on Saturday as the Rangers began clearing salary-cap space to make the move financially viable.
By Ben Pope
 
ST23_suzuki_05_8x12__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scratched from Cactus League opener with oblique tightness
Prospect Brennen Davis replaced Suzuki in right field against the Giants on Saturday.
By Maddie Lee
 