Tanks for nothing, as Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants focus on winning

Billy Donovan knows the math of the situation exists, and knows roughly what the odds scream out.

The Bulls coach, like the rest of the front office, however, refuses to cater to numbers over trying to win basketball games.

He made that very clear on Sunday.

The Bulls were still on the outside looking in for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, leaving them with a 12% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. The odds for the organization to retain a top four pick in the NBA draft – it’s protected and would go to Orlando as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade if it’s outside the top four – was 31.9%, according to Tankathon.com.

But Donovan insisted that tanking was not part of Bulls vocabulary.

“I think even going back to my first year, when we were kind of in a similar situation coming toward the end of the year where it was going to be really hard – before they did the play-in – to even make the playoffs, and in those discussions it has always been about the integrity of competition,’’ Donovan said. “It’s been about going out there and doing the very best we can do as a group with the focus on getting the results that we want.

“I’ve never had a situation from ownership, front office, that said, ‘Listen, we’ve got an opportunity to potentially manipulate or get a higher draft pick. Let’s sit these guys. Let’s play the younger guys and give them an opportunity.’ That’s never taken place. So I respect that and appreciate that, because I do think that when you line up and play there’s an integrity, and even to the fans, you’re out there trying to win.’’

Admirable, but might not help add young talent, especially talent that could be generational in the case of this year’s draft.

Big man Victor Wembanyama could change the immediate direction of any franchise at 7-foot-2 and blessed with guard-like skills, while point guard Scoot Henderson has nightly highlight written all over him.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller has top three talent depending on what happens with his current off-the-court situation, and there’s a debate over No. 4 with Amen Thompson, Jarace Walker and Nick Smith all in the discussion.

The Bulls currently have a 7.5% chance to land Wembanyama at No. 1, 7.8% chance to land No. 2, and 8.1% for No. 3.

Donovan wasn’t having any of that.

“It was always about the integrity of building a culture and an environment that is predicated on what are the things that go into winning?’’ Donovan said. “I think that’s important in my opinion, where I stand. When you talk about winning and players in the locker room, and even people that come out and buy tickets, I think they want to see us put our best foot forward, making decisions that are going to put the group and team in the best position to win.’’

Wellness check

Goran Dragic missed his fourth consecutive game with soreness and swelling in his left knee, and according to Donovan, the medical staff was still trying to manage the injury moving forward.

Donovan also updated the progress of Javonte Green and his rehab progress from right knee surgery, and even offered up a vague timetable.

Green has started running straight ahead, and as long as there are no setbacks for the forward, he will start “dynamic running and cutting’’ by the end of next week.

The hope is Green can get through that and possibly start seeing practice time within two weeks.

