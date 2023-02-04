Bulls survive ‘Dame Time,’ as trade deadline week in the NBA looms

Billy Donovan has no idea what the trade deadline will look like for the Bulls come Feb. 9

At least no ideas the coach was willing to offer up on Saturday.

What Donovan did share was he and executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas were on the same page as far as where this roster was, and if they did have a difference of opinion, the veto power lied in Karnisovas’ court.

“Ultimately, it’s his decision as to what he feels is best,’’ Donovan said. “And I’m always going to support him and back him on that because I trust him. So if there was a situation where I said, ‘Listen, I don’t think that’s a good idea.’ And he says, ‘No, Billy, here’s why.’ I’m behind him. I’m going to support him.’’

Good to know, if that even comes into play.

The Sun-Times reported last week that the Bulls had given no indications to the rest of the league of being sellers, let alone blowing the roster up, and with a second-consecutive win – a 129-121 victory over Portland on Saturday – the immediate plan remained if there was help to get, get it, otherwise possibly a few tweaks.

What Donovan did acknowledge was plans change this time of year, especially for a team that was considered still underachieving with a 25-27 record.

“He is not really given me anything specific,’’ Donovan said of his latest discussions with Karnisovas. “I know we’re five or six days away from the deadline, but like he always tells me, when something really comes up that’s pertinent that he wants to fill me in on, he’ll fill me in.

“But he’s on the phone, and I think there’s all kinds of calls and conversations going on with all these teams right now. There’s nothing that he’s really talked to me where he’s said, ‘Hey listen, we’re close on this or close on that.’ ‘’

The Bulls have time on their side to change directions. Speaking of time, they got a full dose of “Dame Time’’ in the first half against Portland.

With Alex Caruso (foot sprain) sidelined, All-Star Damian Lillard took full advantage of the backcourt early on, putting up 28 on 8-of-11 shooting, as well as going 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

It had all the makings of another game getting away from the Bulls, especially when the Trail Blazers (26-27) built the lead to 17 early in the third, but then the wake-up call finally came in a 29-7 Bulls run.

Ayo Dosunmu hit a few big threes, Zach LaVine heated up, and Lillard was held to just three third-quarter points with a more aggressive mentality thrown at him defensively, allowing the Bulls to actually take the five-point lead going into the final stanza.

A lead they would only add on to, led by LaVine’s 36.

“Obviously ‘Dame’ got hot,’’ LaVine said of the momentum turning. “We just had to make some adjustments, keep playing. We started playing for each other and scrambling on the defensive end. That’s what we needed.’’

And while Lillard did finish with a game-high 40 points, the Bulls’ “Big Three’’ of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic combined for 86, setting the stage for a very interesting week.

“I feel like he listens to me,’’ Donovan added of Karnisovas. “But if he’s looking at the totality of the team in terms of building it, because there are just certain things as a coach that I’m not paying attention to. I’m just watching the games and scouting and he’s got a much broader picture. If there was somebody I feel wasn’t a good fit, I would feel totally comfortable telling him that. But that’s going to be his decision and I support him and trust him in that.’’

