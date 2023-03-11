The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Physicality is here to stay for guard Coby White — Bull or no Bull

White spent the offseason building up his body, as well as studying the art of physicality from Alex Caruso, and the result has been seen on both ends of the floor

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Physicality is here to stay for guard Coby White — Bull or no Bull
Coby White

Bulls guard Coby White spent the offseason working on - and studying - the art of physicality. Thank Alex Caruso.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

HOUSTON — Coby White has figured out the business of basketball. 

If the guard was unsure, he got an up-close-and-personal lesson just before the start of the season when the Bulls opted not to give him an extension off his rookie deal, allowing him to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Did it sting? Not really, considering all of the unknowns the organization faces this offseason. So White is just going to ride it out and see where it takes him.

“I just wanted to take steps this year and prove that I could do things that people thought I couldn’t do,’’ White said. “But with all that said, you just never know in this league, this business. You never know what’s really going on. So I just have to keep the mindset of keep it steady, keep it consistent, and hopefully everything will take care of itself.’’

That’s not a bad philosophy to have, especially when there’s a good chance that the Bulls may have to choose between keeping White or Ayo Dosunmu.

One thing is for sure, and that’s that White has changed his game in Year 4.

Adding muscle last summer was the starting point, but he also put in the work. His court vision is better, and most notably, his physicality has increased on both ends of the floor, and that was not seen when he came out of North Carolina as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft or in his first three years as a Bull.

Call it the Alex Caruso Effect.

“I think there’s a few things,’’ White said. “I worked on my body a lot in the offseason, but also I talk to AC [Caruso] a lot, both during the offseason and then since the season started, throughout this year, just about what you can get away with, knowing when you can be physical, knowing when you shouldn’t be. I’ve talked to him a ton about that . . . see what you can get away with. I’m starting to use that to my advantage, and just getting the experience to do that has been a major factor.’’

Not just on the defensive end, either. Even when White’s going to the rim, he looks to make contact rather than avoid it.

He might not be getting all the and-ones he feels he has deserved, but his hope is that’s part of the process.

“It’s all part of the same thing, being physical on both ends of the court, and then this just being my fourth year, learning, being an open book to everything that comes my way,’’ White said. “But also taking what you learn to the game.’’

Point of interest

Coach Billy Donovan is no stranger to having to discuss the future of injured guard Lonzo Ball, especially since it has been a topic since January 2022. With Ball possibly headed for a third surgery on his left knee, Donovan was asked if the organization would have to look at the point-guard position this summer even though Ball is signed for two more seasons?

“I do think the front office, ownership, will sit down after [Ball’s] decision is made, look at a timetable of how long this rehab and recovery will be, and then make decisions from there on what are the expectations of him coming back, what will the length of the rehab look like, how much more time he’ll miss?’’ Donovan said. “I think that will be a conversation we would all have at the end of the year.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan wants Patrick Williams to chase his own greatness
Lonzo Ball’s injury mystery is a crying shame for him and the Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball could be headed for another left knee surgery
Bulls pull off stunner, knock off Nuggets and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic
Bulls veteran guard Patrick Beverley controlling what he can control
Surprise, surprise, the Bulls find themselves in uphill must-win climb
The Latest
A 75-year-old Iggy Pop plays to a sold-out crowd Friday night at the Salt Shed in Chicago.&nbsp;
Music
Iggy Pop unstoppable in electrifying performance at the Salt Shed
The septuagenarian delivered what is sure to be one of the best shows of 2023.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Hayden Wesneski
Cubs
Hayden Wesneski making his case for fifth-starter job
Righty throws four perfect innings Saturday vs. Dodgers
By Mark Gonzales
 
A board-up crew works Wednesday on the home of a Chicago firefighter in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue less than 24 hours after a fire broke out at the Montclare neighborhood house on the Northwest Side.
Metro/State
Firefighter whose family died in blaze at home donates organs so others may live
The blaze that broke out Tuesday at firefighter Walter Stewart’s Montclare home while he was on duty has now claimed the lives of his wife and three children.
By Allison Novelo and Michael Sneed
 
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Cubs
Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong likes to play role of sim man
Minor-league outfielder is improving his at-bats with help from virtual-reality technology-hoyer
By Mark Gonzales
 
Penn State v Indiana
College Sports
Big, bad Purdue to take on pesky Penn State for Big Ten championship on Sunday at UC
March isn’t for complainers. It’s for winners. And the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions have earned the heck out of their shot at the title.
By Steve Greenberg
 