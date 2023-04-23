The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticizes NBA as ‘catering’ and being too political

The Hall of Fame coach said that he hasn’t watched the NBA since the 2020 bubble season.

By  USA Today Sports
   
SHARE Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticizes NBA as ‘catering’ and being too political
Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticized the NBA for being too political.

Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticized the NBA for being too political.

ESPN Films/Netflix/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment

Phil Jackson was trending on the internet Saturday when comments circulated from his appearance on the podcast “Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin” saying that he doesn’t watch the NBA because it’s too political.

In the conversation, which was published April 5, the Hall of Fame coach revealed to the music mogul that he hasn’t watched the NBA since the 2020 bubble season, calling the modified postseason format “wanky.”

“They did something that was kind of wanky, they did a bubble down in Orlando and all the teams that could qualify went down there and stayed down there,” he said. “And they had things on their back like, ‘Justice.’ They made a funny thing like, ‘Justice just went to the basket and Equal Opportunity just knocked him down.’ … So my grandkids thought that was pretty funny to play up those names. So I couldn’t watch that.”

Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, the world experienced racial reckoning with the police killing of Breonna Taylor and the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. The NBA had “Black Lives Matter” on the courts in the bubble, allowed players to kneel during the national anthem and offered them the opportunity to choose a social justice message for their nameplate.

Jayson Tatum, Pascal Siakam, Russell Westbrook and Tyler Herro wore “Black Lives Matter” on their jerseys. Zion Williamson and Carmelo Anthony chose “Peace” and Damian Lillard chose “How Many More” to go along with his No. 0 to plead that no more names would become hashtags as victims of racially-charged violence. LeBron James was among a handful of players who opted not to select a slogan as he wanted his work off the court to stand for itself.

Jackson, 77, didn’t see how these gestures made an impact and thought the league was trying to appease part of its fan base.

“It was catering, trying to cater to an audience or trying to bring a certain audience into play,” he said. “They didn’t know it was turning other people off. People want to see sports as non-political.”

One of Jackson’s former teams, the Los Angeles Lakers, won the 2020 bubble championship.

Jackson retired from coaching in 2011 after winning 11 championships — five with the Lakers, and two three-peat runs with the Bulls. He served as president of the New York Knicks for three seasons, from 2014-2017. Jackson played 12 seasons in the NBA — 10 for the Knicks and two for the Nets. 

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls Position Analysis: Front office has to be guarded with decisions
That other Pippen and Jordan duo team up for a celebrity basketball game
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan gets out-Foxed for Clutch Player of the Year
Guard Zach LaVine gives final thoughts on Bulls’ season
Bulls exec Arturas Karnisovas still hopeful for a Lonzo Ball return
Arturas Karnisovas says blowing up the Bulls’ roster is not an option
The Latest
Shermann Dilla Thomas standing outside his 48-passenger bus.
Columnists
Time to explore all of Chicago
Historian Shermann Dilla Thomas leads visits to South and West Side neighborhoods
By Neil Steinberg
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Boy, 14, shot in Garfield Ridge
The boy was in the 4900 block of South Leamington Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Three men shot in Morgan Park
The men were outside in the 1300 block of West 111th Street when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As friend marries widower, I’m suspicious about how his other wives died
There’s no evidence that he caused their deaths, but it’s hard to trust a 50-year-old man who’s been unfaithful and widowed twice.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 23, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 