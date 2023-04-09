The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls finish off Detroit in season finale, and prep for play-in game

With the regular season in the books, the attention quickly turned to Toronto and the play-in game on Wednesday. It hasn’t gone great for the Bulls up north this season, but Alex Caruso & Co. expect that to change.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls finish off Detroit in season finale, and prep for play-in game
DeMar DeRozan

After using the regular-season finale against Detroit as a tune-up, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan knows what awaits himself and his teammates up in Toronto on Wednesday.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Playtime is over.

It officially ended Sunday afternoon, as the Bulls helped division-rival Detroit reach their season-long tanking push of finishing with the worst record in the NBA, beating the Pistons 103-81 at the United Center.

For the Pistons, it was now about continuing to scout the 2023 draft class, hoping for lottery luck, and finding a new coach after Dwane Casey stepped down to take a role in the front office.

As for the Bulls, they start the uphill battle of fighting for a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.

No easy task, considering they tip-off the play-in tournament Wednesday in Toronto, and if they can eliminate the Raptors, would then take on the loser of the Atlanta-Miami game in hopes of capturing the No. 8 seed and a fully paid trip to Milwaukee.

In other words, there is now very little room for error.

“For sure we expected to be in a better position than we are now,’’ veteran center Nikola Vucevic said about the regular season and how it ended. “We have the talent for it, but for whatever reason we never clicked consistently to do it. Going through everything we have this year has made us closer, tougher, and hopefully we can use that as a good thing.’’

They better use it for something, especially considering where executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas set the bar before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite obvious flaws, Karnisovas kept the core roster intact from last season, with the hopes of making the second round of the playoffs.

Now the hope is they can at least make the second play-in game.

Even with all the inconsistencies of a 40-42 season, veteran Bulls guard Alex Caruso sees that happening.

“I have all the confidence in the world in our guys,’’ Caruso said. “One game, take all, it’s essentially a Game 7, right? I feel like when you’ve put the money on the line this year for us, big games, important games that we needed, we’ve been able to put our best foot forward.’’

A foot that really wasn’t needed against the Pistons.

Taking the approach of a final preseason tune-up game, coach Billy Donovan went with all five starters, but pulled Vucevic and Caruso after the first half. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Patrick Beverley played into the third quarter, but got the hook for the likes of the Dalen Terrys and Marko Simonovics.

LaVine led the Bulls with 17 points, while DeRozan chipped in 16, as the Bulls took advantage of 25 Detroit turnovers, scoring 30 points off of them.

Toronto will offer up a little different resistance than that.

Not only will the Bulls have to deal with as hostile an environment as many of these players have ever seen, but will take on a team that took two-of-three this season, with both Bulls losses happening in the Great White North.

DeRozan spent his first nine NBA seasons playing for the Raptors, so knows what awaits them this week.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve said a joke about it here and there, just how crazy it’s going to be,’’ DeRozan said. “The atmosphere is going to feel like it’s an Eastern Conference Finals game, not a play-in game, so it’s definitely going to feel crazy.

“Driving to the arena, walking into the arena, you’re definitely going to feel it. That’s the beauty of that place and those fans. Any competitor will want to be a part of that for sure.’’

That starts with DeRozan, who never wanted to leave the Toronto organization, and when they did trade him after the 2018 season, was admittedly in tears over their decision.

“The irony of the whole thing … just going back,’’ DeRozan said. “Full circle moment going back. It’s going to be interesting.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan defensive with Zach LaVine’s improvements
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic set to reach milestone but wants more
Polling Place: What grade are you giving the Bulls for the regular season?
Bulls will start their play-in journey Wednesday in Toronto
Bulls play long game, sit three starters in Dallas
The mediocre Bulls and the NBA’s flimflam play-in tournament are a perfect match
The Latest
merlin_112655094.jpg
News
Easter egg hunt at new North Austin Center to be the first of many events for West Side church
Sunday’s egg hunt was the first major event held by Grace and Peace Church at the 150,000-square-foot center, which opened in February. Around 800 people attended.
By David Struett
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Crossing
About 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Timothy Taylor, 30, and a 24-year-old man were on the street in the 7000 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Luis Robert makes a sliding catch against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr., one of baseball’s best so far in 2023, gets a day off
“If you focus on Luis and his day, you realize these days are needed,” Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan defensive with Zach LaVine’s improvements
While LaVine will never be mistaken for a Jimmy Butler on the defensive side of the ball, he has made some subtle improvements in Year 9, helping Donovan guide the team to a top five rating.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks with reporters after greeting supporters at the Chinatown Red Line Station last Wednesday, the day after he defeated Paul Vallas in the runoff mayoral election. Ashlee Rezin / Chicago Sun-Times
City Hall
By the numbers: How Johnson won the mayor’s race
Sizable runoff wins in majority-Black precincts allowed Brandon Johnson to erase a 60,000-plus vote deficit from the February general election.
By Amy Qin | WBEZ and Alden Loury
 