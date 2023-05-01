Ex-Bull Joakim Noah launches new violence-prevention program

Joakim Noah’s playing days with the Bulls ended after the 2016 season, when he signed a free-agent deal to play for the Knicks.

The former standout center’s involvement in Chicago, however, never went away.

Whether it was the Noah’s Arc Foundation to help children in the area, the Peace Basketball Tournaments to end gang violence, or even the “Rock Your Drop” necklaces — which was another project to help end gang violence in the city — Noah has always been high energy in his causes.

So it’s no surprise that Noah, who was named a Bulls ambassador back in 2021, announced that he was launching the “One Basketball League” in Chicago this month in collaboration with 28 violence prevention groups.

The program was for men ages 16 to 25 living in the west and south sides of the city, and will provide financial incentives for players, as well as off-the-court programs and job opportunities.