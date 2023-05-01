The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Ex-Bull Joakim Noah launches new violence-prevention program

Noah’s “One Basketball League” will provide off-the-court programs and job opportunities.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Ex-Bull Joakim Noah launches new violence-prevention program
Former Bulls player Joakim Noah speaks with Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson last month.

Former Bulls player Joakim Noah speaks with Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson last month.

John O’Connor/AP

Joakim Noah’s playing days with the Bulls ended after the 2016 season, when he signed a free-agent deal to play for the Knicks.

The former standout center’s involvement in Chicago, however, never went away.

Whether it was the Noah’s Arc Foundation to help children in the area, the Peace Basketball Tournaments to end gang violence, or even the “Rock Your Drop” necklaces — which was another project to help end gang violence in the city — Noah has always been high energy in his causes.

So it’s no surprise that Noah, who was named a Bulls ambassador back in 2021, announced that he was launching the “One Basketball League” in Chicago this month in collaboration with 28 violence prevention groups.

The program was for men ages 16 to 25 living in the west and south sides of the city, and will provide financial incentives for players, as well as off-the-court programs and job opportunities.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls Position Analysis: Patrick Williams needs to buy into the hype
Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticizes NBA as ‘catering’ and being too political
Bulls Position Analysis: Front office has to be guarded with decisions
That other Pippen and Jordan duo team up for a celebrity basketball game
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan gets out-Foxed for Clutch Player of the Year
Guard Zach LaVine gives final thoughts on Bulls’ season
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_05_01_at_10.41.34_AM.png
Little Village
Meet the new face of the 26th Street business corridor, Mexican parade date announced
Jennifer Aguilar, who was born and raised in La Villita, takes the helm of the local chamber of commerce, which not only advocates for businesses but runs the Mexican Independence Day parade.
By Jackie Serrato
 
Mo Husein (left) and Rocio “Rock” Garza of Pinches Miches prepare micheladas for attendees of the Sueños Music Festival kick-off party at Instituto Cervantes on April 18.
La Voz Chicago
Sueños amplía la lista de DJs locales y negocios latinos en el festival de Grant Park
Un reporte que destacaba el impacto económico de Sueños Music Festival concluyó que se habían creado más de 900 puestos de trabajo gracias al evento de dos días de duración.
By Ambar Colón
 
Mo Husein (left) and Rocio “Rock” Garza of Pinches Miches prepare micheladas for attendees of the Sueños Music Festival kick-off party at Instituto Cervantes on April 18.
Music
Sueños bringing bigger roster of local DJs, Latino-owned businesses to Grant Park festival
A report that highlighted the economic impact of Sueños Music Festival found that more than 900 jobs were created thanks to the two-day event. This year, organizers expect that number to be surpassed.
By Ambar Colón
 
The Mole de Mayo festival will serve up plenty of delicious food, music, Lucha Libra wresting and more.
La Voz Chicago
Guía de Verano 2023: Eventos latinos en Chicago
Desde festivales de danza y gastronomía hasta conciertos y desfiles, los latinos de Chicago tienen mucho que esperar este verano.
By Ambar Colón and Jackie Serrato
 
The Mole de Mayo festival will serve up plenty of delicious food, music, Lucha Libra wresting and more.
La Voz Chicago
Summer Guide 2023: Latino events abound in Chicago
From dance and food festivals to concerts and parades, Latino Chicagoans have much to look forward to this summer.
By Ambar Colón and Jackie Serrato
 