The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Marijuana News

4/20, the ‘high’ holiday, offers dank deals and pot-friendly parties for Chicagoans

The annual celebration of all things weed, a longstanding countercultural tradition, has now become the biggest day for legal sales.

Tom Schuba By Tom Schuba
   
SHARE 4/20, the ‘high’ holiday, offers dank deals and pot-friendly parties for Chicagoans
A man wearing a marijuana leaf costume hangs out at the Waldos Forever Fest outside Dispensary 33, 5001 N. Clark St., on April 20, 2019.

A man wearing a marijuana leaf costume hangs out at the Waldos Forever Fest outside Dispensary 33, 5001 N. Clark St., on April 20, 2019.

Dispensary 33/Provided

Weed lovers have long observed April 20, or 4/20, as the high holiday for getting high.

But in 2020, there was added cause for celebration for those in Illinois after weed was fully legalized at the start of the year. Then the pandemic hit, prompting a stay-at-home order that brought life to a screeching halt exactly a month before the planned festivities.

Fast forward two years and coronavirus cases have stabilized with the help of widely-available vaccines, meaning the party can finally get started. Barring any new restrictions, events are planned across the Chicago area throughout the week of 4/20, which falls on a Wednesday.

Licensed dispensaries across the state are also offering rare deals for the holiday, which is historically the biggest day for legal weed sales nationwide. This year, the cannabis analytics firm Headset predicts they’re going to double compared to last year.

“Although a lot has changed in the cannabis industry since [the last] 4/20, we know one thing for sure: cannabis consumers will want to celebrate the occasion this year and they are expecting some deals,” the company said in a report last month.

merlin_89190609.jpg

Cannabis consultant Mike Malcolm smokes a joint in a North Side home as he explains what customers could expect at dispensaries after recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, Jan. 8, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Consumers who stock up on cheap weed won’t be able to get stoned at some of the events around Chicago because local public consumption rules haven’t been set, but there are some opportunities to indulge in and around the city.

On the morning of April 20, Green Thumb Industries is hosting the grand opening of a consumption lounge housed in its Rise dispensary in Mundelein, 1325 Armour Blvd., where guests can get stoned, catch a DJ set, grab food and enter a Mario Party tournament. In addition to the sales GTI is running sales at its 10 dispensaries across the state, “exclusive deals and raffle prizes” will also be offered at the party, according to a news release.

Under state law, public consumption is only allowed at pot shops and tobacco stores that have earned local approval. While some promoters have claimed there’s a loophole for throwing private consumption parties, state and city officials haven’t confirmed whether those events are actually legal.

On April 20, the award-winning poet Black Ice is slated to host one of these consumption pop-ups at a “private location” in West Town that features live entertainment, food and drinks, games and giveaways. Tickets range from $50-$180.

GTI will also host an event April 22 at the Wiener’s Circle, 2622 N Clark St., with a live DJ, deals on drinks and food and a “mobile VIP lounge” offering onsite consumption and “complimentary munchies,” according to a release.

Dispensary 33 is offering sales deals from April 20-23, when its much-beloved Waldos Forever Fest is set to return. Hosted outside the firm’s flagship store at 5001 N. Clark St., the street fest doesn’t allow consumption but there will be food and music throughout the day.

iPvYFcF0.jpeg

White Mystery performs at the Waldos Forever Fest outside Dispensary 33, 5001 N. Clark St., on April 20, 2019.

Dispensary 33/Provided

On April 20, Dispensary 33 is also sponsoring a screening of the movie “Clueless” at the Davis theater, a “Jokes for Stoners” show at Zanies, “Stoner Trivia” at Redline VR and the production debut of “Spliff, Laugh, Love” at the Annoyance Theatre. The events, which are all weed-free, wrap up April 24 with a daytime performance at City Winery by the electronic musician Dan Deacon.

Also on April 20, Chicago rapper and noted weed enthusiast Rich Jones is headlining a “Puff Puff Patio Party” at The Native, 2417 N. Milwaukee Ave., although pot-smoking is prohibited. Herbivore, the Logan Square vegan hotspot, will be dishing out food, according to a flyer.

Meanwhile, other events across the city celebrate the push for equitable ownership in the white-dominated cannabis space, a movement that has been stymied by lawsuits challenging the state’s troubled efforts to diversify the industry.

Chicago rappers Vic Mensa and Towkio are hosting an April 20 event at Soho House, 113-125 N. Green St., to launch 93boyz, which is touted in a news release as “Illinois’ first minority-led cannabis brand.” Product samples will be doled at the event. And before playing a DJ set, Mensa is scheduled to host a panel with a group of Black cannabis entrepreneurs.

The Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition, an influential advocacy group, will then hold a third anniversary party April 22 at a secret “speakeasy” in the South Loop “for those who like to show up, show out, smoke up and vibe out,” according to an online advisory. Tickets for the event, which includes live entertainment and a silent auction, range in price from $90-$120, with 20% of the proceeds going directly to the coalition.

Next Up In Cannabis
Buzzkill: Clouted pot company can’t legally move dispensary to site of old Rainforest Cafe
‘Cannabis amnesty boxes’ rarely used to ditch weed at Chicago airports, records show
Chicago’s Cresco Labs to become nation’s largest weed firm with planned $2B takeover
Illinois pot sales have fallen sharply since hitting record-high in December
Lawmaker’s CBD enterprise forced to pay back $144,000 to investors after state investigation
Bill to limit THC in pot sold at dispensaries draws swift backlash: ‘It’s almost impossible’
The Latest
Alderman Danny Solis, 25th Ward, during Chicago City Council meeting, Wednesday, February 13, 2013. | John H. White~Sun-Times
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 13, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Bulls
With a rosy outlook like mine, you, too, can see the Bulls upsetting the Bucks in the first round
Let’s look at how the massive underdogs can forget their woes against Milwaukee.
By Rick Morrissey
 
CFD_arm_patch.jpg
News
Woman dies after unattended cooking catches fire in Lincoln Park apartment
Smoke alarms went off in the hallway outside her third-story apartment, at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., but there was no working alarm in her studio that could’ve alerted her that smoke was filing her apartment, a fire official said.
By David Struett
 
Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County Timothy Evans, left, chats with U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, during a centennial celebration for the life of Harold Washington at Harold Washington Library on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
La Voz Chicago
Celebración del centenario del ex alcalde Harold Washington recuerda su histórica elección
El primer alcalde negro de Chicago, que murió en su despacho en 1987, habría celebrado el viernes su 100º cumpleaños.
By Andy Grimm
 
Ald. Danny Solis (25th). | Sun-Times files
La Voz Chicago
El acuerdo de cooperación de Solís con los federales se hace público
Todo esto ocurre un día antes de que Solís comparezca ante la jueza federal de distrito Andrea Wood.
By Jon SeidelTim Novak, and 1 more
 