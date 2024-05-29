The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wiz Khalifa among music lineup for Mundelein music, weed festival

No need to be furtive about your weed smoking at The Mircacle in Mundelein music festival, slated for September.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
An image from the first The Miracle in Mundelein festival held in 2023

Fans attend the inaugural Miracle in Mundelein festival in 2023.

Courtesy Miracle in Mundelein

Wiz Khalifa will be among the musicmakers at The Miracle in Mundelein music festival Sept 7-8, an event which permits attendees to legally smoke weed while enjoying plenty of music.

It’s the second go around for the fest, located this year at 1345 Armour Blvd., in Mundelein, presented by the cannabis company Green Thumb Industries. Last year’s event was the first in Illinois to legally permit the consumption of cannabis at an outdoor festival.

This year’s music lineup will also include Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Raekwon & GZA (of Wu Tang) with The Soul Rebels, Steel Pulse, Shwayze and DJs Ca$h Era and Papa G.

Weed will be available for purchase at RISE — a cannabis dispensary owned by festival organizers that is across the street from fest grounds. The fest will again feature joint-rolling stations. Attendees can also bring their own cannabis up to 15 grams of flower, 250 milligrams of edibles and 2.5 grams of concentrates per person.

All cannabis must be purchased from an Illinois dispensary and be in the original packaging. The packaging does not have to be sealed.

Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees start at $79 for single day general admission, $153 for two-day general admission, $179 for a single day VIP pass, and $353 for a two-day VIP pass. Pre-sale tickets will be available noon Thursday for anyone who joins a wait list at the festival’s website at themiracleconcert.com. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at noon Friday.

Attendees will not be able to bring food or beverages into the show, but they will be available for purchase inside the gates.

Attendees can bring empty water bottles into the show to fill at water stations.

