James Wade adds WNBA All-Star game to his coaching resume

When the WNBA All-Star game is played in Chicago next month, the Sky (12-5) will be represented by Candace Parker, general manager/coach James Wade and his entire coaching staff.

According to the All-Star rules, the two coaches with the best records through June 24 would be selected. The league officially announced Friday that was Wade and Las Vegas Aces’ (13-3) coach Becky Hammon.

This is the first time both coaches will serve in this role, but Hammon is no stranger to the WNBA All-Star game. She was a six-time all-star during her playing career.

Hammon, leading her team to the best WNBA record through June 24, will coach Team Wilson, led by A’ja Wilson, who received the most votes in All-Star voting. Wilson’s co-captain is Sue Bird. Wade will coach Team Stewart, led by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, who received the second-most votes in All-Star voting.

Wade will also be reunited with Sylvia Fowles, who will be Stewart’s co-captain for the game. During his year as an assistant on Cheryl Reeve’s Minnesota Lynx staff, Wade worked directly with Fowles.

“[I’m] very humbled to be part of the All-Star game here in Chicago,” Wade tweeted. “[I’m] so excited for my staff and our players chosen.”

Currently, Parker is the only Sky player selected to the All-Star game. She received the fourth most votes behind Wilson, Stewart and Kelsey Plum and was chosen as a starter. Wade has been adamant that he has other players on his roster that are All-Stars, specifically Courtney Vandersloot and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper

When starters were announced Parker was surprised that both Vandersloot and Copper were not chosen.

All 12 head coaches in the WNBA will vote on the reserve players who will be announced on June 28. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their players.

The co-captains will select their players from the pool of available starters and reserves on July 2.

