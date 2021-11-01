Chicago police union vaccine mandate dispute: Latest reporting on deadlines and lawsuits

In August, Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a mandate under which all city employees, including police officers, are required to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Here’s all of the Sun-Times’ latest reporting on the city’s dispute with the Fraternal Order of Police over the mandate.

Since Mayor Lori Lightfoot mandated in August that all city employees would be required to report their vaccination status by an Oct. 15 deadline, the city and the unions that represent Chicago police officers and officials have been in dispute over aspects of that policy.

On Monday, a Cook County judge effectively sent the two sides back to the bargaining table to resolve their issues, but also told the city it can’t require officers to get vaccinated by the end of the year. The ruling only applies to the police unions.

The unions had sought a temporary restraining order to stop the city from enforcing its order requiring all city workers to share their vaccination status on an online portal and submit to testing if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Below, you’ll find all of the Sun-Times’ reporting on the vaccine mandate dispute between City Hall and the police unions.