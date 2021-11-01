Judge stays vaccine deadline, sends police union and city back to bargaining table

A Cook County judge on Monday effectively sent city attorneys and the Chicago Police Department’s labor unions back to the bargaining table to resolve a dispute over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate — but also told the city it can’t require officers to get vaccinated by the end of the year.

The case “presents two competing public interests, but one interest need not be scuttled in favor of another,” Judge Raymond Mitchell wrote in his ruling. “The City’s public health objective and the police union’s desire to pursue their grievances are not wholly irreconcilable.”

Mitchell, who heard arguments in the case last week by attorneys for the Fraternal Order of Police and the city, left intact the requirement that officers report their vaccine status and the city’s current policy requiring multiple weekly tests for unvaccinated officers. But Mitchell’s order does stay Dec. 31 deadline for all officers to be vaccinated, urging the city and union to pursue a labor arbitration.

“The reporting obligation itself is a minimal intrusion,” Mitchell wrote, “particularly considering that police officers already are obligated to provide medical information to their employer.”

The order would not appear to alter the status of officers who have so far refused to divulge their vaccination status, in violation of an Oct. 15 deadline imposed by the department. According to statements made in court, there are 27 officers who have been placed in “non-disciplinary, no-pay status” for refusing to share their vaccination status. At a press conference last week, Superintendent David Brown said that 70% of the force had informed the department of their vaccination status using a city data portal, and 80% of those officers reported they had been vaccinated.

Ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline to report , FOP Lodge 7 John Catanzara had urged his members not to report their status, warning that if enough officers landed on no-pay status for refusing, the police force would be hobbled.

But as for the deadline to be vaccinated, Mitchell wrote, “‘Obey now, grieve later’ is not possible. If every union member complied and was vaccinated by December 31 ... they would have no grievance to pursue and there would be no remedy an arbitrator could award. An award of back pay or reinstatement cannot undo a vaccine. Nothing can.”

The FOP had sought a temporary restraining order to stop the city from enforcing its order requiring all city workers to share their vaccination status on an online portal and submit to twice-weekly testing if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Joel D’Alba, the police union’s attorney, had argued a hearing on Friday that the city should be ordered to stop enforcing its mandate entirely until the matter is resolved. D’Alba declined to comment on Monday’s ruling.

John Catanzara, president of the Lodge 7 of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents rank-and-file officers, could not be reached for comment.

Contributing: Fran Spielman