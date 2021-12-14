 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Zoning panel backs NW Side housing deal over alderperson’s opposition

The vote in support of a project backed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot marked a rare setback for alderpersons used to having veto power over developments within their wards.

By David Roeder
A rendering shows a view looking northeast of the building proposed for 8535 W. Higgins Road. The design is by FitzGerald Associates.
Glenstar Properties

Striking a blow for the mayor against aldermanic veto power over zoning in their wards, a City Council committee Tuesday endorsed a 297-unit residential development near O’Hare Airport that backers said would provide affordable options in a community where housing prices have escalated.

The project, planned at 8535 W. Higgins Road, had the strong support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose housing commissioner addressed Council members on its behalf. The 12-5 vote by the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards sends the matter to the full Council for consideration Wednesday.

The vote was a rare override of the wishes of the local alderperson. The project is in the 41st Ward of Ald. Anthony Napolitano, who said the project will add to traffic congestion, burden already crowded schools and hurt landlords who struggle to find renters in small buildings.

He also said the mayoral push was a “complete overstep” of aldermanic authority and sets a precedent to be used in other wards. “Your community and you have no say any longer,” he told the panel.

The developer of the $91 million complex, Glenstar Properties, has set aside 59 of the units to be classed as affordable and offered at reduced rents under city ordinance.

Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara, speaking to the zoning committee, said the development would provide needed housing for workers at O’Hare and others who need close access to public transit. It’s near the CTA’s Cumberland stop on the Blue Line.

“We need people in these jobs. We need them to be able to access housing they can afford, and we can’t have them traveling two hours to get there. This is a citywide concern,” she said.

Novara said the project fulfills the city’s policy of spreading affordable housing to more areas. “Our stance is that all communities need to contribute to meeting the city’s affordable housing needs — all communities,” she said.

