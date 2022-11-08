The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
City Hall News Sports

Reserved tickets for next summer’s NASCAR races on Chicago streets go on sale this week — ranging from $465 to $4,300

Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale later and start at $269.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Reserved tickets for next summer’s NASCAR races on Chicago streets go on sale this week — ranging from $465 to $4,300
The announcement of a NASCAR race coming to Chicago drew a crowd for a panel discussion on the popularity of the sport.

The announcement of a NASCAR race coming to Chicago drew a crowd for a panel discussion on the popularity of the sport.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Want a reserved seat when NASCAR hosts two days of races along Chicago’s lakefront streets next summer?

It’ll cost you at least $465 for two-day reserved tickets when they go on sale Thursday and nearly $4,300 for the priciest option, the organization announced. Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale later and start at $269.

The course covers 2.2 miles and is expected to tie up part of Grant Park for two weeks for preparation and related events — a prospect that has some alderpersons grumbling. NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race will be held on July 1 and its signature Cup Series will be on July 2.

Some of the reserved ticket options::

• The President’s Paddock Club, situated above the “pit road,” according to NASCAR, “giving patrons a direct view into the pit boxes and a panoramic view of nearly the entire course ... includes full weekend access to both races and concerts.”

• The Fountain Club, which provides a seat at the start and finish lines in front of Buckingham Fountain.

• The Balbo Club, reserved seats at street level.

• The Congress Suites with second-level seating decks.

• The Garden Suites, street level across from the pit road along the front stretch of the race.

To buy tickets, people can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

The entire NASCAR event is scheduled from June 22 to July 5 next year. It will stretch from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street — 13 blocks — and from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A trio of downtown alderpersons have complained that City Council members were kept out of the loop while the mayor’s office and the park district negotiated the NASCAR deal.

And they have questioned if Chicago’s $500,000 take — plus 15% of net commissions on concession and merchandise, and $2 per admission ticket sold — is enough to justify NASCAR squatting on two-plus miles of a prime downtown location for half a month in the city’s high season.

Next Up In Politics
Man sues Chicago police detective he claims forced false confession that led to murder conviction and 13 years behind bars
Indiana nursing home case before Supreme Court could affect millions across the nation
History and hostility: Heated campaign for Illinois governor short, but not so sweet
Work on parking garage for O’Hare international terminal will cause traffic delays, city warns
City Council approves Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget by 32-18 vote
In-person early voting overtakes mail-in ballots for first time
The Latest
One man was fatally shot and another stabbed to death Sept. 15, 2021 in West Humboldt Park.
News
2 teens wounded in Austin shooting
Both boys were struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eastern Illinois v Illinois
College Sports
College basketball preview: UNC, Gonzaga, Houston looking great; Big Ten, not so much
Let’s look at 10 storylines for the new season.
By Steve Greenberg
 
NOV8ELECTION_51.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Voters hit the polls for the midterms, man sues Chicago cop he claims forced false confession and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the city’s 2023 budget during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Other Views
Chicago’s budget now supports more mental health services, right in the neighborhood
The increase in city funding under Mayor Lori Lightfoot has helped create a mental health network that is serving more patients than ever.
By Donald Dew and Esther Corpuz
 
GettyImages_1409745729.jpg
Celebrities
A feather for Cap: Chris Evans named People’s sexiest man alive
The Marvel star takes the baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd.
By Associated Press
 