The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Uber Eats, Postmates agree to $10 million settlement with city

The delivery services will refund $8.5 million to struggling Chicago restaurants — and pay $1.5 million more to the city — to settle claims that the companies ignored a 15% cap on delivery fees and listed restaurants without their consent.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Uber Eats, Postmates agree to $10 million settlement with city
An Uber Eats sign in a restaurant window.

Uber Eats and Postmates, which it has acquired, have settled with the city of Chicago and agreed to pay millions to restaurants that were overcharged for delivery fees or listed online without their consent.

Associated Press

Uber Eats and Postmates have agreed to make $8.5 million in refunds to struggling Chicago restaurants — and pay $1.5 million on top of that to the city — to settle claims that the companies ignored a 15% cap on delivery fees and listed restaurants without first obtaining their consent.

During the pandemic, Chicago restaurants were fighting for survival after twice being ordered to stop serving diners indoors, then being allowed to open, but forced to limit indoor capacity to 50%.

The City Council threw restaurants a legislative life raft of sorts — allowing outdoor dining tables on the streets, sidewalks and adjacent parking lots and imposing a 15% cap on delivery fees, then extending that cap until 180 days after all pandemic-related restrictions on restaurants were repealed.

But the settlement announced Monday makes it clear that the 15% cap was widely ignored, triggering $8.5 million in refunds to over-charged or improperly listed restaurants and $1.5 million to compensate the city for the cost of investigating those abuses.

The settlement includes:

• $3.3 million that Uber, which has acquired Postmates, quietly paid in September 2021 to an untold number of Chicago restaurants charged delivery fees exceeding the 15% cap and $2.25 million in additional fees to over-charged Chicago restaurants.

• $500,000 and $2.5 million in commission waivers to compensate Chicago restaurants who choose to work with Uber again, even after being listed on Uber’s meal delivery platforms without consent at a time when they were not under contract with Uber. The company further agreed to remove the names of all restaurants improperly listed and refrain from those abuses going forward.

Josh Gold, Uber’s senior director of public policy, said the company is “pleased to put this matter behind us” and “committed to supporting” its restaurant partners.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee, vowed to re-impose the 15% cap.

“Without a permanent cap and enforcement, they ... can continue to abuse the system,” Waguespack said Monday.

“I know we allowed it to expire. But restaurants still need the help. For sure, restaurants struggled during COVID. But they still are, with the cost of doing business going up.”

Retiring Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), owner of Ann Sather Restaurants, said his restaurants pay “net delivery fees” ranging from 20% to 23%.

Tunney would like a permanent, 15% cap, but knows it may not be feasible.

“The cost of the delivery service is expensive on the consumer. It is expensive for the restaurant. And yet, people are still ordering. We’re doing about 20% of our business with these delivery services. Dining room patronage is not back to where it was pre-pandemic. So you’re making it up with these deliveries, at a high cost,” he said.

“The whole industry is not sustainable. ... The consumer is getting spoiled about these delivery services, even though they’re charging at least one-and-a-half times what you would get if you just picked up the product yourself,” he added.

“I had an order yesterday for many dozens of cinnamon rolls being picked up by Uber. So, we approached the person and said, ‘You could save yourself a lot of money if you just called the restaurant directly.’ And their answer was, ‘There’s so many coupons and bonuses by ordering on Uber.’ They’re still comfortable with the deals that Uber is trying to make in order to attract customers and get repeat customers.”

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia said roughly 22% of Chicago restaurants rely totally on pickups and deliveries. Before the pandemic, it was 10%.

“More and more people are using third-party delivery to get food delivered to their house,” Toia said.

“Maybe there’s a way we all can come to the table and try to figure this out to help our independent restaurants.”

Restaurants listed on UberEats without consent can apply for refunds and future commission waivers at Chicago.gov/UberSettlement. Restaurants charged delivery fees over and above the 15% cap will “receive payment automatically” from Uber, according to the city.

Uber noted it has been negotiating with the city for more than a year, even as the city is in “active litigation” with GrubHub and DoorDash.

Next Up In Politics
Here’s what Chicago’s new district police councils are supposed to do
Chicago Police Department defenders, detractors vie for seats on new civilian oversight panel
Secretary of State Jesse White honored for decades of community service
Despite ban on lobbyists’ campaign money, Lightfoot took $68K from lobbyist’s companies. Now, she’s giving much of it back.
Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations near 10-month high
For the good of Illinois, Dems and GOP need to respect each other
The Latest
Sue holds the most complete T-Rex arms in the world. On Monday, her right arm was removed to study how she used it.
Entertainment and Culture
The Field’s Sue lends a hand to paleontologists studying why her arms are so short
Sue’s arm will be CT scanned on Wednesday at the University of Chicago.
By Nicky Andrews
 
The Phillies signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.
MLB
Phillies, Trea Turner agree to 11-year, $300 million deal
Turner’s deal should set the market price for the three remaining marquee free agent shortstops with Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.
By Bob Nightengale | USA Today
 
Construction on the Jane Byrne Interchange west of downtown.
News
Jackson, Adams bridges over Kennedy reopened as Jane Byrne Interchange work nears end after 9 years
Later this month, the Jackson ramp and the Adams ramp to the outbound Kennedy will also reopen, providing access to Washington Boulevard and Madison and Lake streets.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Michael W. Smith will be joined by Amy Grant for an evening of holiday music and more on Dec 7 at the Rosemont Theatre.
Music
Chance discovery sends Michael W. Smith back to the studio with new Christmas songs
Christian-pop crossover artist on the road with fresh music to sing along with the standards
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
The Mississippi Department of Human Services changed its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.
NFL
State of Mississippi revises lawsuit against Brett Favre
The Mississippi Department of Human Services made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying money from an anti-poverty program was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 