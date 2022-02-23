Lightfoot vows ‘open and transparent process’ for replacing ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in 11th Ward

A four-person panel including one member of the Chicago City Council will screen applicants seeking to become the next council member representing the 11th Ward, replacing the convicted Patrick Daley Thompson.

That search committee will review applications, interview candidates, and recommend a final slate of options to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who makes the final selection.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) will serve as ex-officio chairwoman. The other members are Salvador Cicero, of The Cicero Law Group; Grace Chan McKibben, executive director of the Coalition For A Better Chinese Community; and Jamie Trecker, a producer and co-host for Lumpen Radio (WLPN-LP, 105.5 FM).

Lightfoot’s office said she hopes the replacement can be sworn in next month. They will remain in office until council elections next year.

Until last week, the Bridgeport neighborhood’s 11th Ward had been represented by Thompson, nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley and grandson of Daley’s father, the late Mayor Richard J. Daley. But Thompson had to resign after he was convicted in U.S. District Court of lying to regulators and filing false income tax returns.

The council is in the process of redrawing its ward boundaries, though no final map has been approved. In both leading contenders — a map backed by the Council’s Black Caucus, the other backed by the Latino Caucus — the 11th Ward becomes majority Asian American. On Wednesday, however, Lightfoot would not commit to selecting an Asian American to fill the rest of Thompson’s term.

Anyone seeking the job must have lived in the ward as currently drawn for at least a year before being appointed. They also must “demonstrate their passion for public service, and most importantly, have proven themselves to be someone who represents the 11th Ward community,” according to the announcement from the mayor’s office.

“The 11th Ward deserves to be represented by someone who embodies the values of its community and the entire City of Chicago,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying in a new release issued by her office.

“I will work tirelessly to find someone who can fulfill those ideals and am committed to an open and transparent process as our residents deserve no less.”

Under state law, there is a 60-day time limit to fill Thompson’s seat. Anyone interested can send their applications in via email to aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or mail them to City Hall in care of the 11th Ward Vacancy Committee.

Applications are due by March 11, 2022. After that, the names and resumes of everyone who applied will be made public, and the committee’s review process will begin.

Details on the process can be found online at www.chicago.gov/ward11application.