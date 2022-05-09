The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Lightfoot pledges $500,000 to help pay for women needing abortion care

The mayor, other city and state leaders vow to fight potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Lightfoot pledges $500,000 to help pay for women needing abortion care
Felicia Davis Blakley, president of Chicago Foundation for Women, signs as “Justice for All” pledge during a news conference Monday at City Hall.

Felicia Davis Blakley, president of Chicago Foundation for Women, signs as “Justice for All” pledge during a news conference Monday at City Hall.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a host of other city and state leaders on Monday vowed to fight the U.S. Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pledging $500,000 to help women in Chicago and beyond in need of abortions.

“We are ready, and we are ready to fight,” Lightfoot said speaking to reporters at City Hall. “We are ready to organize. We are ready to do whatever it takes. We will not stand idly by and watch our rights disappear like smoke.”

The money, coming from the Chicago Department of Public Health, could help women get to and from abortion providers, pay for lodging, as well as provide money for follow-up treatment, the mayor’s office said.

A draft opinion of the high court’s decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was obtained by Politico; it would overturn the landmark case that upheld the right to abortion for nearly half a century.

Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Michigan are among 22 states that already have laws or constitutional amendments in place that would make them certain to ban abortion as soon as the 1973 case is reversed, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Indiana and three others are likely to ban abortion without federal protections in place.

Related

Illinois in 2019 established in state law the right to reproductive health care, including abortion — a measure put in place just in case the landmark Supreme Court case was overturned.

“When every state that borders Illinois bans or so severely restricts abortion as to make it impossible, millions of people will find themselves in a vast abortion desert, and that’s where Illinois comes in as the oasis for care,” said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, one of those who attended the news conference with Lightfoot.

In anticipation of the high court overturning Roe, Planned Parenthood of Illinois is “preparing to see double to five times the number of patients that we currently see for abortion care,” Welch said.

Next Up In Politics
Deflection day? GOP gubernatorial hopeful Irvin takes reporters questions, but doesn’t answer most of them
Luis Gutierrez, Chuy Garcia endorsement divide in new Illinois Hispanic congressional district
Gov. Pritzker hosts President Biden at Chicago DNC fundraiser: Top ticket $365,000
Chicago protesters flood downtown in support of abortion rights with Roe v. Wade in the balance
Tom Dart, in an about-face, says he’ll comply with judge’s order banning furloughs for defendants on home confinement
GOP’s Richard Irvin is silent on Roe v. Wade
The Latest
Jacob Blake in September 2020.
Metro/State
Jacob Blake drops civil rights lawsuit against Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot him
Attorneys for Blake and for Officer Rusten Sheskey didn’t say in court filings why the suit was dropped.
By Associated Press
 
Two people were killed in a shooting May 9, 2022, inside Humboldt Park.
News
2 men fatally shot inside Humboldt Park, one person taken into custody
The two were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when two gunmen approached and opened fire just after 3 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dakotah Earley was shot and seriously wounded during a robbery on May 6 in Lincoln Park.
Crime
Lincoln Park robbery victim remains in critical condition after he was shot three times by duo wanted in 7 other North Side crimes
“Dakotah [Earley] is fighting as hard as he can right now,” his brother wrote Sunday.
By David Struett and Cadence Quaranta
 
PRAIRIESHOOTING_020922_4.jpeg
Crime
Killing of 15-year-old tests a justice system strained by more arrests, fewer resources
The murder of Michael Brown has once again confronted Chicago with kids killing kids, and the problem of meting out justice to juveniles while keeping the streets safe.
By Madeline KenneyTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Richard Irvin.
News
Deflection day? GOP gubernatorial hopeful Irvin takes reporters questions, but doesn’t answer most of them
Democrats and GOP primary rivals have accused Irvin of hiding. His campaign counters that he’s busy running Aurora, the second largest city in the state. On Monday, Irvin was indeed prepared to field reporters’ questions, if not necessarily answer all of them.
By Tina Sfondeles
 