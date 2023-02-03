The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 3, 2023
City Hall News Weather

Winners of city snowplow naming contest announced

The seven winners include “Holy Plow” and “Da Plow.”

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Winners of city snowplow naming contest announced
A man crossed Wacker Dr. in front of a waiting city snowplow.

The city announced the winners of the city’s first snowplow naming contest.

Sun-Times file

Holy Plow! The results are in.

Chicagoans have picked their favorite names in the city’s inaugural “You Name a Snowplow” contest, the mayor’s office announced Friday.

In addition to Holy Plow, the other top vote-getters were Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow, Da Plow, Salter Payton, Sears Plower, Sleet Home Chicago and Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.

“We couldn’t be happier with the high level of resident engagement we received for our first snowplow naming contest,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “What’s more, the love of Chicago really shined through with numerous and creative Chicago-related names that were submitted and the thousands of voting responses we received for the 50 finalists.” 

The contest was launched in December. Entries were accepted through Jan. 6, and the department staff chose 50 finalists. Residents had until Jan. 31 to vote for the six winners. In the end, the city chose seven winners due to a “near tie for sixth place,” city officials said.

Signs for the winning snowplow names will be installed on seven snowplows operating throughout the city.

Residents can view the newly named snowplows, along with the rest of the snow fleet, during winter storms via the city’s plow tracker.

Next Up In Politics
Avoid misinformation, become knowledgeable before voting in aldermanic contests
Budget Committee chair becomes latest member of Lightfoot’s leadership team to abandon mayor’s reelection bid
Violence in some Chicago neighborhoods puts young men at greater risk than U.S. troops faced in Iraq, Afghanistan war zones, study finds
Paul Vallas gets help in Chicago mayoral bid from ex-officer in Laquan McDonald scandal
Ja’Mal Green business steered COVID-19 relief loan applicants to lenders faulted by Congress for ignoring fraud
These are some of the people in line to profit from Lightfoot’s Bally’s casino deal
The Latest
Detroit TIgers chairman Chris Illitch is among the members of MLB’s new economic study committee.
Sports Media
MLB creates economic group as regional TV broadcaster faces bankruptcy
Baseball executives have said that the sport needs to prepare in the event that rights-fee payments are not made by Diamond Sports Group. Diamond owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 MLB teams,
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
The Nets’ Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade.
NBA
Nets’ Kyrie Irving reportedly requests a trade
Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, ESPN and the Athletic reported.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_02_03_at_12.16.25_PM.png
Crime
Chicago cops caught on video attacking man in holding cell each have long records of alleged misconduct
Amid calls to fire Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez and Sgt. Jerald Wallace in the wake of the video release, the Sun-Times has found they’ve faced dozens of investigations into their on-duty conduct.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man last Sept. 2 in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park.
Afternoon Edition
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than war zones, who’s profiting on the Bally’s deal and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A Chicago police officer talks to Luis Cardona (left) and Andre Smith Thursday as they stand in the street and try to stop a Chicago Transit Authority bus from dropping asylum seekers off at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago abre refugio temporal para solicitantes de asilo en Woodlawn, dos vecinos intentan bloquear el autobús que los traslada
Al menos tres autobuses llenos de migrantes recién llegados fueron dejados en una antigua escuela del lado sur que ha sido transformada en refugio. Dos manifestantes intentaron impedir que un autobús llegara a su destino.
By Elvia Malagón
 