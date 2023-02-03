Winners of city snowplow naming contest announced

Holy Plow! The results are in.

Chicagoans have picked their favorite names in the city’s inaugural “You Name a Snowplow” contest, the mayor’s office announced Friday.

In addition to Holy Plow, the other top vote-getters were Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow, Da Plow, Salter Payton, Sears Plower, Sleet Home Chicago and Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.

“We couldn’t be happier with the high level of resident engagement we received for our first snowplow naming contest,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “What’s more, the love of Chicago really shined through with numerous and creative Chicago-related names that were submitted and the thousands of voting responses we received for the 50 finalists.”

The contest was launched in December. Entries were accepted through Jan. 6, and the department staff chose 50 finalists. Residents had until Jan. 31 to vote for the six winners. In the end, the city chose seven winners due to a “near tie for sixth place,” city officials said.

Signs for the winning snowplow names will be installed on seven snowplows operating throughout the city.

Residents can view the newly named snowplows, along with the rest of the snow fleet, during winter storms via the city’s plow tracker.