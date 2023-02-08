Brendan Deenihan, chief of CPD’s detective division, is leaving the force, sources say

The leader of the Chicago Police Department’s detective division is leaving the force, according to four sources with knowledge of the move.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is expected to take a job with Google, two sources said, though it wasn’t immediately clear what his new role will entail or where he’ll work from. It’s also unclear who will replace him.

Deenihan told co-workers of the decision Wednesday, according to one of the sources. His last day is slated for Feb. 24, days before a contentious mayoral election in which crime and policing are key issues.

A police spokesperson declined to comment.

Deenihan’s exit comes as all eight mayoral challengers have vowed to fire Supt. David Brown, who was handpicked for the job by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and has retained her confidence through a tumultuous tenure. Insiders have speculated that Deenihan was likely among a shortlist of candidates to replace the top cop.

Deenihan joined the police department in 1997 and earned a reputation as being a meticulous and collaborative leader as he rose in the ranks. He notably led the implementation of technology centers in the city’s police areas that police leaders have framed as vital for cracking cases and reducing crime.

Related Brown likely to leave Chicago Police Department

“He was a no-nonsense kind of guy,” a source told the Sun-Times. “He was the most respected member of the management team.”

