The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Former CPD Chief Charlie Beck offers suggestions for Chicago’s next top cop

Charlie Beck, who retired after running LAPD, served five months as CPD boss, implementing some key changes — most of which were rolled back by successor David Brown.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Former CPD Chief Charlie Beck offers suggestions for Chicago’s next top cop
merlin_90897057.jpg

Charlie Beck was presented a ceremonial baton in April 2020, when he ended a five-month stint as interim superintendent. Beck recommends the next CPD chief end merit promotions and move officers from city-wide units to districts.

Annie Costabile/Sun-Times (file)

Chicago’s police superintendent has some big changes to make, according to former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck. And Beck would know: while serving a 20-week stint as Interim chief here, Beck actually made the changes himself, only to see them unwound in the three years since he returned to retirement.

Speaking at a Joyce Foundation forum on police reform Wednesday at Malcolm X College, Beck gave a frank assessment of CPD and the challenges facing interim Superintendent Fred Waller and whoever takes the permanent role.

During his brief time as Chicago’s top cop, Beck canceled the merit promotion system— where officers moved up in rank based on recommendations from superiors, rather than based on their scores on tests — and moved officers from city-wide units to work in police districts.

Beck’s successor, David Brown, brought back merit promotions roughly two years later. The city-wide units returned within months. Beck called for restoring the changes.

Related

Canceling merit promotions was an “easy win” and one that stamped out a pernicious practice that created a web of alliances that eroded morale among the rank and file, suppressed calls for reform and hurt the ability for the department to function effectively.

“It’s a patronage system ... it’s a good-old-boys system,” Beck said. “Everybody is beholden to somebody for their promotion, so because of that debt they will not stand up and say what needs to be said.”

Beck advocated for moving officers from specialized, city-wide teams to staff districts.

“Those district commanders are absolutely accountable to people in the neighborhood and need to have optimized resources, more resources, to meet those needs,” he said.

Beck said he was shocked at the arbitrary way that CPD assigned roughly the same number of officers to each district, regardless of the levels of crime in the district, noting that LAPD used an elaborate formula to deploy officers.

“In cities that don’t have the luxury of 13,000 police officers, you can’t have equal staffing. You have to staff based on need,” Beck said. “A staffing study needs to be completed, then he needs to look at and make hard decisions. Because some districts are going to lose cops, some districts are going to get more cops.”

Related

But effective crime-fighting will require sweeping changes, all focused on connecting officers to the communities they police and solving problems.

“The true fix is a structure that reflects the need to have a strong relationship with every community in every district. That’s the goal, that’s the holy grail of police deployment.”

Next Up In Politics
5 wounded in mass shooting on ‘O Block’ in Grand Crossing
Downstate Danville backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks
Chicago’s 2024 Democratic Convention: Kaitlin Fahey named host committee interim executive director
Back-channel search for Chicago’s top cop? Not this time, says president of civilian oversight panel
What the ComEd trial guilty verdicts means for Illinois politics
Federal appeals court in Chicago asked to intervene after judge blocks assault weapons ban
The Latest
O Block.
News
5 wounded in mass shooting on ‘O Block’ in Grand Crossing
Gunfire erupted Wednesday evening in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, or ‘O Block,’ a notoriously violent Chicago street that includes the Parkway Gardens low-income apartment complex.
By Tom Schuba and Kade Heather
 
Liam Hendriks talks at a press conference Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Chicago White Sox)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks set for his next challenge
“I never looked at it as a ‘Why me? thing?’’ said Hendriks, who is cancer-free. “I looked at as, ‘Why not me?’ ’’
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
1483713262.jpg
Cubs
Cubs put Yan Gomes on 7-day concussion IL, recall Javier Assad
Gomes presented mild symptoms after he was hit in the catcher’s helmet on a backswing on Monday, according to the team.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks at a special session for reproductive health rights after news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Friday, June 24, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Abortion
Downstate Danville backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks
The city council bans shipping and mailing of abortion pills in a vote Tuesday in defiance of state law protecting the procedure. Abortion advocates are mulling a challenge.
By Kathleen Foody | Associated Press
 
Chris Shomo’s melanistic deer
Outdoors
Color me impressed about this rare melanistic deer
Albinos are easier to notice and develop cult followings, while melanistic deer are virtually unheard-of
By Dale Bowman
 