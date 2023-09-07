The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson says he’ll run for reelection, says youth are the key to Chicago’s success

Mayor Brandon Johnson sat down with Economic Club of Chicago chairman Sean Connolly and discussed his strategy for improving the lives of Chicagoans.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Mayor Brandon Johnson says he’ll run for reelection, says youth are the key to Chicago’s success
Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his inaugural address during the city of Chicago’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena. At a forum Thursday, he laid out his vision for the rest of his first term and announced that he planned to run for reelection.

Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his inaugural address during the city of Chicago’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena in May. At a forum Thursday, he laid out his vision for the rest of his first term and announced that he planned to run for reelection.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

In a one-on-one interview at the Economic Club of Chicago on Thursday, Mayor Brandon Johnson laid out his plans for leading the city. He also announced that he planned to run for reelection in 2027.

Johnson, who was elected mayor in April, sat down with ECC chairman Sean Connolly and discussed his strategy for improving the lives of Chicagoans.

Johnson said the best way to help the city succeed is to focus on young people.

“Every time you give a young person an opportunity to see themselves and know their worth and value, that is the best public safety plan,” Johnson said.

The mayor followed by saying that hiring young people to work should be an immediate first step.

“Twenty-four thousand young people were working this summer,” Johnson said. “People in Chicago are hungry for opportunities.”

The long-term focus should be on making those jobs permanent, he said.

And when asked how the business community could help, Johnson said it could do so by lending its expertise and by investing in young people.

“We need your expertise, we need you to look out for young people,” he said.

Next Up In Politics
Mayor’s pick for top cop asks for collaboration from community at public forum: ‘We have to be partners in this’
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
How other cities are responding to migrant crisis
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena
Feds confirm they don’t intend to call Danny Solis in Burke trial, want FBI agents to share secret recordings instead
Migrants would move from police stations to big tents in ‘winterized base camps’ under mayor’s new plan
The Latest
090523_Sky_at_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2___1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What’s at stake if the Sky fail to make playoffs?
Lottery rules and the Sky’s odds of sending the No. 1 pick to the Wings if they fail to make the playoffs.
By Annie Costabile
 
A family from Venezuela, who said they are waiting to be relocated to a shelter, walks outside O’Hare International Airport, where many of them are staying in a curtained-off section of the airport.
News
Migrant families allegedly forced to leave South Side shelter
Four men say they weren’t allowed to enter the shelter because they had found jobs. The staff refused to let them join their wives and kids, prompting them to leave the shelter for O’Hare Airport.
By Michael Loria
 
1666587138.jpg
Cubs
Cubs homegrown pitching taking on plenty of responsibility down the stretch
The Cubs lost 6-2 Thursday in their series opener against the Diamondbacks.
By Maddie Lee
 
Larry Snelling, the mayor’s pick for police superintendent, addresses a community forum Thursday at the National Museum of Mexican Art. Snelling’s to-do list includes restoring trust between citizens and police.
City Hall
Mayor’s pick for top cop asks for collaboration from community at public forum: ‘We have to be partners in this’
Larry Snelling calls on the public to be partners with the Chicago Police Department in addressing deep-rooted community problems and fighting crime.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Hinsdale South’s Michael Jefferson (1) follows the blocking of Davon Williams (50) on Thursday against Leyden.
High School Football
Junior Mikey Jefferson runs for 174 yards as Hinsdale South shuts out Leyden
Seniors Nicholas Ockrim and Sam Schuyler each had interceptions for the Hornets, who didn’t let Leyden anywhere near the end zone.
By Michael O’Brien
 