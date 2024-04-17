The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tofu cut in cubes. Firm tofu on white plate. Vegan protein food.
Food and Restaurants
Firm, extra firm, silken — tofu types and how to prepare, serve them
Knowing how you want to cook it or use it in your favorite recipe will help you choose the right kind.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 