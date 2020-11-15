 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Underwood’s health care message topped Oberweis effort to link her to violence

On Thursday, the Associated Press declared Congresswoman Lauren Underwood the victor in the 14th Congressional District, defeating GOP state Sen. Jim Oberweis.

By Laura Washington
Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference on June 24.
AP Photos

In the frayed aftermath of the Nov. 3 election, the brilliant, engaging smile of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood was severely tested.

Underwood, a Democrat, looked like a political goner on election night when GOP state Sen. Jim Oberweis appeared to be besting her in the hotly contested 14th Congressional District race.

As the returns rolled in, Oberweis was on TV, giddily gloating. But on Thursday, the Associated Press declared Underwood the victor, winning with 50.5%, ahead of Oberweis by 4,288 votes.

Two years ago, Underwood was a political newcomer in the suburban district that includes parts of Lake, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, DuPage and Will counties.

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Her near loss surprised some observers, including me.

Underwood, an African American nurse, became the first woman and person of color to hold the 14th District seat. She knocked off four-term Republican Randy Hultgren in the blue wave of 2018.

Underwood, 34, is a rising star in the Democratic Party. In 2020, she raised over $7 million, compared with Oberweis’ $3 million.

Credibly positioned as a moderate Democrat in a swing district, she focused on health care reform and touted several bills she sponsored, legislation that was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump.

Oberweis, the wealthy chair of Oberweis Dairy, has run for office and lost — for governor, the U.S. Senate and Congress — at least six times, by my count.

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinionsanalysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Why so close? Two factors that have roiled our politics for far too long: race, and Donald J. Trump.

Oberweis aimed to capitalize on the anguish over the murder of George Floyd with a dark and misleading attack ad that accused Underwood of advocating for violence in the wake of nationwide protests.

The ad featured a video clip from a Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board meeting. It shows Underwood saying: “With respect to rioting and looting, I think that we have seen many instances of beautiful protests.”

The scene jumps to fiery footage of burning cars and looted buildings from events in Kenosha, Aurora and Chicago.

“Riots are not beautiful, they’re ugly,” the narrator exhorts. “Vote against rioters and anyone who enables them. Vote against Lauren Underwood.”

She had been asked to respond to an Oberweis charge that she had not condemned rioting and looting. Her full reply: “I also, with respect to rioting and looting, I think that we have seen many instances of beautiful protests this summer as people have stood up for this cause of justice and equality.”

Underwood did not refer to rioting nor looting and has condemned such violence in other settings. PolitiFact and the Better Government Association fact-checked the ad and rated it “false.”

Her district is 86 percent white, and only 3.1 percent Black, according to recent U.S. Census estimates.

Some voters may have leaned into the idea that a young Black woman would embrace street violence. We all think alike, right?

Oberweis was also counting on Trump, who endorsed Oberweis and held a rally for him. On the cusp of the election, Oberweis took the stage at a Trump rally in Kenosha to warm up the crowd. He was rewarded with a shout-out from the president.

It wasn’t enough, and Underwood got her smile back. Oberweis plans to request a recount.

In her statement claiming victory, she also got in a dig: “I am honored to be re-elected to represent Illinois’ beautiful 14th District in Congress.”

The Joe Biden presidency and what it means for Illinois: Join Laura Washington and Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet for a post-election conversation with top news makers, At The Virtual Table, Nov. 19 at 6:30 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/at-the-virtual-table-with-laura-washington-and-lynn-sweet-tickets-128654307497

Send Letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Latino advocacy group calls on Pritzker to veto new legislative maps because they are ‘hindering’ Hispanic voting rights

The Latino Policy Forum argues that not only did Democratic mapmakers fail to increase the number of Latino-majority legislative districts in line with population growth, they actually decreased Hispanic voting power in some districts.

By Rachel Hinton

The Supreme Court sanctions mob rule against women seeking abortions in Texas

The bounty is $10,000. That’s how much the State of Texas will pay if you sue anybody remotely involved in carrying out an abortion — even an Uber driver — and win.

By CST Editorial Board

Bears bullish on Jason Peters at left tackle

The nine-time Pro Bowl player shook off some rust against the Titans in his Bears debut last week. But the Bears were encouraged. "He’s just a savvy vet that’s still moving well," GM Ryan Pace said.

By Mark Potash

CPS worker struck by bottle thrown by principal was cleared to return to work within days, physician assistant testifies

Ivy Poma, who treated Franklin Fine Arts Cafeteria Manager Faye Jenkins, said she closed the head wound with skin glue and told Jenkins to take pain meds after Principal Kurt Jones’ threw the bottle.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Halas Intrigue Episode 175: Ryan Pace said what?

Ryan Pace speaks. But did he say anything?

By Sun-Times staff

SWAT team responds after shooting suspect barricades himself in Chicago Lawn home

A 69-year-old man was in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street when a male approached him and opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire