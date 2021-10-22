 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Super-majority Democrats could take a hint and not jam through congressional remap plan in a day

The federal court decided that the revised remap plan passed in August and signed into law in September would be used as a “starting point” in the process for approving a new redistricting plan.

By Rich Miller
Illinois Democrats
(From left) Illinois Democratic U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood, Bill Foster, Jan Schakowsky, Robin Kelly, Danny Davis and Sean Casten were among the Illinois Democrats who met Tuesday in D.C. to discuss the draft congressional map. They are pictured here in Elk Grove Village earlier this month.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It has been a foregone conclusion since the official U.S. Census numbers were released in August that the first state legislative redistricting plan passed back in May would be ruled unconstitutional. And the inevitable happened last week when a federal court tossed out the General Assembly’s spring plan.

The official population data showed that the May version of the remap, drawn using the less-accurate American Community Survey data, violated longstanding federal judicial precedent that state legislative maps as a whole can have a “maximum population deviation” between districts of no more than 10 percent to meet the “one person, one vote” constitutional requirement for districts. Illinois’ deviation was about 30 percent in the House and almost 20 percent in the Senate.

Oops.

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

So, the super-majority Democrats in the General Assembly had to redraw the maps in August because the Census data made it abundantly clear that there was no way the plan which was then on the books would ever withstand judicial scrutiny.

The Democrats decided to move forward in May without Census data because waiting until after June 30 would’ve triggered first a constitutionally mandated bipartisan redistricting commission and then when that commission deadlocked (as it has in most all previous attempts) a lottery would be held to choose a partisan tiebreaker, giving the Republicans a 50-50 chance at taking complete control of the legislative map-making process.

There were some risks to the Democrats’ strategy, though. The greatest risk (although never very likely) was that a federal judge could rule that the unconstitutionality of the initial map plan somehow triggered the bipartisan commission, which could ultimately have a chance of leading to a Republican-drawn map. That didn’t happen. Far from it. The federal judges opined last week that the demand by the Republican plaintiffs to start the bipartisan commission process was “far-fetched” and the proposed remedy was legally “implausible.”

Instead, the federal court decided that the revised remap plan passed in August and signed into law in September would henceforth be used as a “starting point” in the process for approving a new redistricting plan.

The court also “invited” the plaintiffs (Republicans and the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund) to submit their own alternative maps accompanied by statements explaining “the constitutional or statutory defects” in the Democrats’ revised map and an explanation of how their revisions or alternatives “cure” the alleged defects. The Democrats will then be provided an opportunity to respond.

So far, it’s not a horrible outcome for the Democrats, who feel confident that their revised remap plan will withstand judicial scrutiny, and which has so far not been changed one iota. And, despite what you might have read elsewhere, the court did not yet declare that the revised remap plan is in need of being changed. All it said was that the revised remap is basically now up for debate. Since petition circulation doesn’t begin until January, there is quite a bit of time left to wrap this up. And if it can’t be wrapped up quickly, the General Assembly (or perhaps a federal judge) could change the circulation, filing and voting timelines.

This also means, of course, that the Republicans and the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund are still very much in the game. They have an opportunity now to present and prove their cases. And if they fail, a federal lawsuit was filed this month by the NAACP claiming Black voting strength in the East St. Louis-based House district was diluted to help neighboring white legislative Democrats hold onto their seats.

One other item of interest. The court noted last week that the plaintiffs allege the newly revised maps were approved “a single day after publicly releasing any version of its amended map and within hours of releasing the version that it enacted into law.”

The judges then went on to say, “Defendants may well disagree with those characterizations, and we need not (and do not) do more than to note them at this time.”

So, maybe the super-majority could take a hint from that oblique warning and not jam through the congressional remap plan in a day this week.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Pilsen metal scrapper sued for violating state pollution regulations

Sims Metal Management, at 2500 S. Paulina St., allegedly failed an emissions capture test in May.

By Cindy Hernandez

State day care workers get vaccine mandate to protect ‘babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine’

The mandate comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the lowest number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in nearly three months and a continued possible flattening of the overall caseload.

By Rachel Hinton

Bulls new-look bench mob is searching for an identity this season

They aren’t the biggest group, and they aren’t even sure who exactly is playing from game-to-game, but the Bulls bench has been doing a number on the first teamers in practice and now wants opposing teams to feel that sting.

By Joe Cowley

Mum’s the word as Rahm Emanuel awaits Senate confirmation — but it shouldn’t be

SNEED: Although the former mayor isn’t talking about his record, he was raised in a civil rights household where his mom took her children to see Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march in Chicago in 1966 to end housing segregation.

By Michael Sneed

CPS Student surprised with full-ride scholarship to U of Chicago

Anthony Alvarez Reyes, a senior at Lane Tech College Prep High School, got the news at school by admissions officers from the University of Chicago, who told him he’d received a full-ride scholarship to one of the nation’s top schools.

By Jason Beeferman

Earth to Washington: Enact strong climate change legislation

Taken together, climate proposals in Congress could lead to the biggest emissions reductions in the nation’s history.

By CST Editorial Board