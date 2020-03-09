 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

United Center to fans: ‘Hospital-grade disinfectant’ to be used on armrests as precaution against coronavirus

United Center exec promises fans the Near West Side arena will feature lots and lots of hand sanitizer and disinfectant — in addition to hockey and basketball.

By Mitch Dudek
The United Center
The United Center
AP

Hoping to allay coronavirus fears and keep fans in seats, the folks who run the United Center said Monday that the building is getting “cleaned and sanitized” before and after every event.

“Our professionals are using hospital-grade disinfectant and continually wiping down all surfaces, such as countertops, door handles and armrests,” according to a letter addressed to “fans and visitors” that was signed by United Center Executive Vice President Terry Savarise and distributed Monday.

“We have also added multiple hand sanitation stations at all entrances and in high-traffic areas of the arena. And, of course, soap and cleaning products will be overstocked in all bathrooms for visitor use,” the letter stated.

Special focus will be given to seating areas. Spaces used by players and staff will receive “similar enhanced measures and attention.”

More than 3 million visitors attend events at the United Center annually, the letter noted.

“The United Center will continue to host events as scheduled and we look forward to seeing you soon,” the letter stated.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

12 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A 14-year-old girl and a security guard were shot and seriously wounded when a gunman standing outside a Bronzeville high school started shooting as the guard was opening a door to let students out.

By Sun-Times Wire

Teen boy wounded in drive-by in Gage Park

About 11:10 p.m., he was riding a bicycle in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue, when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Derrick Rose gets engaged on court at Madison Square Garden

The Knicks guard proposes to Alaina Anderson, his longtime girlfriend.

By John Silver

Man critically wounded in Marquette Park drive-by

The 50-year-old was entering his vehicle about 8:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the chest and torso, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

FOP president urges police officers to ignore city mandate to report vaccination status — predicts 50% cut in cops on street

FOP President John Catanzara instructed rank-and-file officers to report to work Friday and be sent home for not having reported their vaccine status. Asked to respond, a mayoral spokesperson said they would have "no statement."

By Clare Spaulding