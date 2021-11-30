 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tracking of COVID variants across the United States has improved after a slow start

Viruses mutate constantly. To find and track new versions of the coronavirus, scientists analyze the genetic makeup of a portion of samples that test positive.

By Carla K. Johnson | AP
The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021.
The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021.
Charles Krupa / AP

After a slow start, the United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples a week since early this year.

Viruses mutate constantly. To find and track new versions of the coronavirus, scientists analyze the genetic makeup of a portion of samples that test positive.

They’re looking at the virus’s genetic code to find new worrisome mutants, such as omicron, and to follow the spread of known variants, such as Delta.

It’s a global effort, but until recently the United States was contributing very little. With uncoordinated and scattershot testing, the U.S. government was sequencing fewer than 1% of positive specimens earlier this year. Now, it’s running those tests on 5% to 10% of samples — which is more in line with what other nations have sequenced and shared with global disease trackers over the course of the pandemic.

“Genomic surveillance is strong,” said Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious diseases for the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

Contributing to the effort are nearly 70 state and local public health labs, which are sequencing 15,000 to 20,000 specimens each week. Other labs, including those run by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its contractors, bring the total to 40,000 to 80,000 weekly.

Nine months ago, about 12,000 samples a week were being analyzed in this way.

“We’re in a much, much better place than a year ago or even six or nine months ago,” said Kenny Beckman of the University of Minnesota, who credited federal dollars distributed to public and private labs.

Beckman directs the university’s genomics laboratory, which now sequences about 1,000 samples a week. A year ago, the lab did no sequencing.

Relying on $1.7 billion in President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill, the United States has been setting up a national network to better track coronavirus mutations.

Still, about two dozen countries are sequencing a larger proportion of positive samples than the United States, said Dr. William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Omicron’s emergence could “stimulate the United States to do this better.”

“I think we still have a long way to go,” Moss said.

Some states are sequencing only about 1% of samples while others are in the range of 20%, noted Dr. Phil Febbo, chief medical officer for Illumina, a San Diego company that develops genomic sequencing technologies.

“We could be more systematic about it and more consistent so we ensure there are no genomic surveillance deserts where we could miss the emergence of a variant,” Febbo said.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

He’s baaaack! Lessons from the Smollett case

Whether cracked or attacked, there is insight to be wrung from the actor’s saga.

By Neil Steinberg

Heist for the holidays: Shipping container, filled with holiday donations, stolen from Englewood lot

A 53-foot-long white shipping container stolen from an Englewood lot sometime over the weekend contained about $50,000 in donated toys, clothes and other Christmas gifts.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: South Side perch; “Early ice fishing season is upon us!” (North)

The building of the perch bite around the Chicago’s South Side slips and the Calumet along with "Early ice fishing season is upon us!" up North lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

By Dale Bowman

Houston man who used COVID relief money on Lamborghini, strip clubs gets more than 9 years in prison

Prosecutors said Lee Price III also used the money to buy a Rolex and an $85,000 Ford F-350 pickup truck and to pay off a loan on a residential property.

By Associated Press

Release more records to determine if Emanuel engaged in Laquan McDonald cover-up

Emanuel’s administration had no legal basis to keep the McDonald video hidden from the public. Disregard of FOIA is a major contributor to mistrust of government, and minimizing it emboldens a culture of illegal secrecy.

By Matt Topic

CVS, Illinois AG respond to rise in retail robberies, opioid theft

All 392 CVS locations in Illinois will now feature time-delay safes to prevent thefts of narcotics. The measure is a response to a recent rise in retail and pharmacy theft.

By Jason Beeferman