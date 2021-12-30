Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton tests positive for COVID-19

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Thursday.

The state’s second-in-command said in a tweet that she had “mild symptoms and will isolate as I recover.”

“I’m so relieved to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Stratton said. “If you have yet to do so, please get vaccinated, your booster and wear a mask. I appreciate your prayers and good vibes!”

Stratton, who previously served as a South Side state representative, is among nearly 117,000 Illinoisans who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week — by far the state’s largest spike in infections since the pandemic hit.

Earlier this week, Congressman Bobby Rush announced he contracted a breakthrough case but was asymptomatic. He was also fully vaccinated and boosted.

All three of the life-saving vaccines protect against severe cases of COVID-19. While early research suggests the highly infectious Omicron variant is more likely to cause breakthrough cases, vaccinated people are far less likely to end up in a hospital or worse, experts say.

Almost a quarter of the state’s eligible population are still unvaccinated. For help finding a shot, visit vaccines.gov.