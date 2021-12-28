 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Congressman Bobby Rush tests positive for COVID-19

“I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms,” he said of the breakthrough case of COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush
Congressman Bobby Rush has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced late Monday evening.

“After being notified of a recent exposure, I tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” Rush said in a statement.

“Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and recently received my booster shot. I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms. I will be quarantining and following the latest guidance from the CDC and the Chicago Department of Public Health.”

Rush, 75, encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and get a booster shot as soon as possible.

It’s not the first time Rush’s health has made news.

He was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer in 2008 and underwent jaw surgery.

